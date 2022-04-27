RTI reply delay: PIO told to feed mid-day meal to students as ‘punishment’
The Uttar Pradesh State Information Commission has asked a public information officer (PIO) to feed mid-day meal to 250 school students in Ghazipur as a “symbolic punishment” for delay in replying to an RTI application.
Hearing the RTI application of Bhupendra Kumar Pandey, the commission ordered the ‘symbolic punishment’ on Monday.
Information commissioner Ajay Kumar Uprety directed PIO Chandrika Prasad to feed 250 students of a primary school of Noonra village in Ghazipur district on April 29. Prasad was also asked to get the event video recorded and sent to the commission.
The information commissioner also ordered that the expenditure on the ‘additional’ meal should not exceed ₹25,000.
Since mid-day meal provision already exists is schools, Prasad will himself serve the meal to the students and also provide them additional foodstuff like biscuits and fruits with the stipulated fund he is allowed to use.
While hearing the matter, the information commissioner found that PIO Chandrika Prasad didn’t deliberately cause delay in providing the information. The delay was caused due to some unavoidable circumstances. So, a symbolic punishment of feeding 250 students of the primary school was imposed on him.
Bhupendra Kumar Pandey had sought information about development work in Noonra village, under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, in 2016.
However PIO Chandrika Prasad, who is also village development officer of Noonra village, did not respond to the RTI application within the stipulated time period of 30 days.
“Generally, we impose a cash penalty of ₹25,000 on the PIOs who cause delay in providing information under the RTI Act,” Uprety told PTI.
