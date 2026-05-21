Bihar: 4th criminal shot in encounter with police in last 48 hours

A robber wanted in several cases was injured in a police encounter and later arrested in Bihar’s Samastipur, police said on Wednesday. Representative image. (HT Photo)

The robber, identified as Prince Kumar, who sustained a bullet injury in his leg, was shifted to Samastipur Sadar Hospital for treatment.

According to Samastipur SP, Arvind Pratap Singh, police arrested Prince and recovered looted items from his possession but they did not recover the weapon.

During interrogation, he revealed that the firearm was hidden in the Ujiarpur police station area. The police team took him to the Ujiarpur police station late on Tuesday to recover the weapon. As soon as the police team arrived near Ujiarpur High School, Prince pushed the officers and fled, police said.

The police asked him to stop, but he did not listen and started running. Following this, police fired bullets, and one hit him in the leg.

Prince was involved in the CSP (consumer service point) robbery and a snatching case in the Ujiarpur, Sarai Ranjan and Kalyanpur police station areas in recent days.

Meanwhile, Prince Kumar’s mother, Sushila Devi, a resident of Ward No. 2 of Bhagwanpur Chakshekhu under Dalsinghsarai police station area, submitted an application to the superintendent of police seeking a fair investigation into the incident.

In her complaint, dated May 20, 2026, Sushila Devi alleged that a team from Dalsinghsarai police station led by the local SDPO arrived at their residence around 2 am on May 18 and forcibly took her son away. She claimed that Prince, who had earlier suffered injuries in a road accident while returning from Vidyapatidham, was later falsely shown as injured in a police encounter under “Operation Langda”.

She further alleged that police personnel misbehaved with family members, took away ₹38,000 and a mobile phone from the house, and failed to provide any clear reason for detaining him. According to the complaint, the family accused the police of attempting to gain “publicity” through a fake encounter narrative and demanded legal action against the officials concerned.

This was the fourth encounter in Bihar in the last 48 hours. Earlier, the accused in the gold shop robbery in Siwan was shot in the leg. In the case of robbery and firing at a teacher in Patna, two criminals were caught after an encounter, one of them was shot in the leg. Similarly, in Patna itself, a miscreant involved in the robbery of ₹27 lakh was also shot during police action.

(With inputs from Bishnu K Jha)