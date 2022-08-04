Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: 56 kanwariyas from Nepal injured after tourist bus rams into truck

Bihar: 56 kanwariyas from Nepal injured after tourist bus rams into truck

patna news
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 03:48 PM IST
The incident took place when the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on NH-27 near Bhoptapur under Kuchaikot police station in Gopalganj district
The devotees were going to Deoghar from Sonauli to offer prayers at Baidyanath Temple. (File image)
The devotees were going to Deoghar from Sonauli to offer prayers at Baidyanath Temple. (File image)
ByAvinash Kumar

At least 56 kanwariyas were injured on Thursday after their bus collided with a stationary truck. The devotees were on their way to Deoghar in Jharkhand from Nepal’s Sonauli.

The incident took place when the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on NH-27 near Bhoptapur under Kuchaikot police station in Gopalganj district.

Seven of them were said to be in a critical condition.

The front portion of the bus was badly mangled after the collision.

Passengers stuck inside the bus were rescued by passers-by and police.

One of the injured woman, identified as Sanichri Devi, who was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, said the devotees were going to Deoghar from Sonauli to offer prayers at Baidyanath Temple when the mishap took place.

Also Read:35 kanwariyas died during Kanwar Yatra, 266 saved from drowning: Cops

As the bus approached Bhoptapur at around 8am, a tanker while overtaking the bus took a steep turn after which the driver lost control and the bus collided with a parked truck, the woman said.

The injured were admitted to Gopalganj Sadar hospital and Kuchaikot community health centre.

Gopalganj SP Anand Kumar said preliminary inquiry revealed that the private bus driver had lost control over the steering wheel at high speed, as a result of which the bus crashed into the parked truck. All 56 passengers in the private bus were Baidyanath devotees. The police reached the spot as soon as they received a call and rescue work began thereafter. With the help of cranes and earth moving machines, the bus and truck were separated after which the traffic movement was facilitated.

“The district administration team is present at the accident site. The bus has been removed. I am in constant touch with the Gopalganj administration. Instructions have been given to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured,” said excise and prohibition minister Sunil Kumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath . (HT PHOTO)

    Adityanath slams previous government for neglecting Azamgarh

    Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed previous government for neglecting Azamgarh and said that the eastern Uttar Pradesh district is now on the path of development that his government was ensuring. “Purvanchal Expressway was built. People here have got the benefit of the housing schemes. Our focus is on the development of Azamgarh.” He was apparently referring to the backlash in the aftermath of the incidents such as the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts.

  • BJP leader and former minister Praveen Sharma passed away after a brief illness at his house in Amb on Thursday. He was 65. (HT file photo)

    Himachal BJP leader and former minister Praveen Sharma passes away

    BJP leader and former minister Praveen Sharma passed away on Thursday morning after a brief illness. Also read: After brief lull, Himachal Pradesh braces for heavy rain HSharmabreathed his last at his house in Amb town with his family by his side. He was elected from Amb assembly constituency in 1998 and served as excise and taxation-cum-youth welfare and sports minister in the Prem Kumar Dhumal-led BJP government.

  • The ANC unit of Mumbai Police busted the manufacturer and his supply chain after following up on the arrest of a peddler in March this year (HT File Photo)

    Mumbai Police seizes 700kg mephedrone, arrests 55-yr-old chemist who made them

    The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police on Wednesday seized over 700kg of mephedrone and arrested five people including a 55-year-old chemist, who made the designer drug in Nashik and supplied it from a commercial tenement in Nalasopara on the outskirts of Mumbai. Deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade said they raided the Nalasopara tenement, which was used to stock the drugs, and seized 701kg MD with a street value of Rs 1,408 crore.

  • The Ranganatittu bird sanctuary in Srirangapatna, Karnataka, was declared a Ramsar site, which means it is a wetland of international importance. (Image source: LBB)

    Karnataka's Ranganatittu bird sanctuary among new Ramsar sites, first in state

    The Ranganatittu bird sanctuary in Srirangapatna, Karnataka, has now been declared a Ramsar site, which means it is a protected wetland of international importance. This is the first Ramsar site in Karnataka. Ramsar on Wednesday named 10 more sites from India under its list of wetlands to be conserved as global sites for biodiversity, including Ranganatittu. This took the total number of such sites to 64.

  • The letter written by the clerk seeking leave to bring back his upset wife home. (Twitter/Vishnu Tiwari)

    Kanpur man asks for leave to bring upset wife back home, letter goes viral

    The subject of the letter read: “Patni ko mayke se livakar laane ke liye avkash prarthana patra ke sambhandh mein (Leave application to bring wife back from her maternal home)”. Shamshad Ahmed asked for leave from August 4 to 6.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out