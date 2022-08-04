Bihar: 56 kanwariyas from Nepal injured after tourist bus rams into truck
At least 56 kanwariyas were injured on Thursday after their bus collided with a stationary truck. The devotees were on their way to Deoghar in Jharkhand from Nepal’s Sonauli.
The incident took place when the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on NH-27 near Bhoptapur under Kuchaikot police station in Gopalganj district.
Seven of them were said to be in a critical condition.
The front portion of the bus was badly mangled after the collision.
Passengers stuck inside the bus were rescued by passers-by and police.
One of the injured woman, identified as Sanichri Devi, who was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, said the devotees were going to Deoghar from Sonauli to offer prayers at Baidyanath Temple when the mishap took place.
As the bus approached Bhoptapur at around 8am, a tanker while overtaking the bus took a steep turn after which the driver lost control and the bus collided with a parked truck, the woman said.
The injured were admitted to Gopalganj Sadar hospital and Kuchaikot community health centre.
Gopalganj SP Anand Kumar said preliminary inquiry revealed that the private bus driver had lost control over the steering wheel at high speed, as a result of which the bus crashed into the parked truck. All 56 passengers in the private bus were Baidyanath devotees. The police reached the spot as soon as they received a call and rescue work began thereafter. With the help of cranes and earth moving machines, the bus and truck were separated after which the traffic movement was facilitated.
“The district administration team is present at the accident site. The bus has been removed. I am in constant touch with the Gopalganj administration. Instructions have been given to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured,” said excise and prohibition minister Sunil Kumar.
-
Adityanath slams previous government for neglecting Azamgarh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed previous government for neglecting Azamgarh and said that the eastern Uttar Pradesh district is now on the path of development that his government was ensuring. “Purvanchal Expressway was built. People here have got the benefit of the housing schemes. Our focus is on the development of Azamgarh.” He was apparently referring to the backlash in the aftermath of the incidents such as the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts.
-
Himachal BJP leader and former minister Praveen Sharma passes away
BJP leader and former minister Praveen Sharma passed away on Thursday morning after a brief illness. Also read: After brief lull, Himachal Pradesh braces for heavy rain HSharmabreathed his last at his house in Amb town with his family by his side. He was elected from Amb assembly constituency in 1998 and served as excise and taxation-cum-youth welfare and sports minister in the Prem Kumar Dhumal-led BJP government.
-
Mumbai Police seizes 700kg mephedrone, arrests 55-yr-old chemist who made them
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police on Wednesday seized over 700kg of mephedrone and arrested five people including a 55-year-old chemist, who made the designer drug in Nashik and supplied it from a commercial tenement in Nalasopara on the outskirts of Mumbai. Deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade said they raided the Nalasopara tenement, which was used to stock the drugs, and seized 701kg MD with a street value of Rs 1,408 crore.
-
Karnataka's Ranganatittu bird sanctuary among new Ramsar sites, first in state
The Ranganatittu bird sanctuary in Srirangapatna, Karnataka, has now been declared a Ramsar site, which means it is a protected wetland of international importance. This is the first Ramsar site in Karnataka. Ramsar on Wednesday named 10 more sites from India under its list of wetlands to be conserved as global sites for biodiversity, including Ranganatittu. This took the total number of such sites to 64.
-
Kanpur man asks for leave to bring upset wife back home, letter goes viral
The subject of the letter read: “Patni ko mayke se livakar laane ke liye avkash prarthana patra ke sambhandh mein (Leave application to bring wife back from her maternal home)”. Shamshad Ahmed asked for leave from August 4 to 6.
