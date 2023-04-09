Bihar BJP organisational revamp under new leadership on cards

PATNA: After the appointment of Samrat Choudhary as the new Bihar BJP chief in March, all eyes are now on the organisational revamp of the party under the new leadership to add teeth to its ongoing outreach programmes at various levels in the state, said party functionaries familiar with the development.

“The BJP is set to constitute new teams that will take the party to the all-important 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2025 state elections under the new state leadership. It is a big exercise that is due after the change of baton. The process for electing district presidents was completed earlier and now teams at the district and Mandal levels as well as state level have to be constituted. The seven frontal organisations of the party, viz. youth, farmers, women, OBC, SC, etc. will also be reconstituted. It is a natural process in BJP with a change of guard and the brainstorming on it is on,” said a senior party functionary.

Speculations are rife about the composition of the new teams, as Samrat Choudhary’s elevation to the top position is seen as a message down the line that the party could further work to blend more youth with experience in view of the emerging social and political equations with an eye on the Grand Alliance’s vote arithmetic, which showed its prowess in n the 2015 Assembly elections. The GA had swept the elections then.

“The BJP has moved ahead and it has the leadership at the national level that has no match. We have proved the false notion about the invincibility of the GA wrong time and again. We won two of the Legislative Council seats to emerge the biggest party and prior to that, we won the Kurhani and Gopalganj by-polls. The myth of GA will be shattered in 2024, as the BJP will strive to further strengthen the organisation to make the party the only reliable choice in Bihar. The people have already shown their support for the BJP with recent victories,” said Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary, who is in Mumbai to participate in a Bihar Establishment Day-cum-Acharya Chanakya and Emperor Ashok birth anniversary function, organised by Janmanas Vikas Foundation.

Choudhary said that the organisation change would happen soon in consultation with the senior leaders. “The objective is to add more teeth to the fight to make GA irrelevant in the state. The people of Bihar are also keenly watching everything, especially the growing helplessness of chief minister Nitish Kumar even as the state is heading towards lawlessness,” he said.

Though Bihar has 38 districts, the party has 45 organisation districts for better management. Besides, BJP has around 1,100 Mandals in the state, which operate at the block level. The state working committee has senior leaders and workers.

“In BJP, the organisation keeps reinventing itself according to the needs and aspirations of the people and the emerging political situation. What is visible today has not happened suddenly. The changes started soon after the 2014 Lok Sabha election under the then party president Amit Shah and the process continues. It has blended youth right from the Mandal and district level for the gradual generational shift in the party, though social equations have been maintained. This is what makes the BJP different from other parties,” said Bihar BJP spokesman and OBC morcha national general secretary Nikhil Anand.

