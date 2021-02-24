IND USA
One of the registrars said that the original court building would be turned into a museum, while the adjacent structures, which were developed later, would be used for official works. (HT Photo)
patna news

Bihar: CJI SA Bobde to inaugurate new Patna high court building

The new building, to be christened Shatabdi Bhawan, has come up at the cost of 116 crore. Its foundation stone was laid in February 2014
By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:17 AM IST

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde will inaugurate the new building of Patna high court on Saturday in presence of a limited number of guests in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Social distancing and other norms would be strictly followed,” said Patna high court registrar general Nawneet Kumar Pandey.

Sanjay Karol, the high court chief justice, and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar would also attend the inauguration ceremony.

The new building, to be christened Shatabdi Bhawan, has come up at the cost of 116 crore. Then chief justice of Patna high court Rekha M Doshit and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had laid the foundation stone of the building in February 2014. It was supposed to be completed by 2016. However, the construction was delayed as the contractor dropped out and subsequent outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials said the new building has around 50 courtrooms and 58 chambers for judges, including some earmarked for registrars. Currently, the Patna high court has 21 judges against the sanctioned strength of 43.

One of the registrars said that the original court building would be turned into a museum, while the adjacent structures, which were developed later, would be used for official works.

The new premises are located on the eastern side of the main building, which was built in a neo-classical style based on a Palladian design. The old iconic building has been operational since its inauguration in 1916.

