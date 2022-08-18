Bihar: Cops bust fake police station in Banka; mastermind absconding
The Bihar’s Banka police have arrested a gang of five fraudsters, including two women, who have been running a parallel police station inside a guest house, just a stone’s throw away from the Town station and the residence of superintendent of police.
The gang successfully operated their enterprise for over eight months, right under the nose of the Banka police, with the imposters brazenly using police uniforms of sub-inspectors and DSPs.
The matter came to light on Wednesday evening when the SHO of Town police station Shambhu Yadav saw a man and woman in uniform with country-made pistol instead of an official revolver.
Banka SP Satyaprakash confirmed the arrest of five persons, identified as Anita Murmu, Aakash Manjhi, Ramesh Kumar, Wakil Kumar and Julie Kumari Manjhi.
The gang was so well-placed within the office set up in Anurag Guest House that a common citizen would have easily mistaken them to be government employees. Anita Devi Murmu, in uniform and armed with a country-made pistol, posed as the SHO of the police station, while Aakash Kumar Manjhi posed as the DSP with badges.
Police recovered a country-made pistol, four police uniforms, over 500 application forms of PM Aawas Yojna, 40 electoral cards issued by Banka BDO, bank cheque books, five mobile phones, a seal of Janata Dal (United) district president Alka Kumari, fake identity cards, and other incriminating materials from their possession.
“The kingpin of the gang, Bhola Yadav alias Mukhia, is still at large, while the roles of guest house manager Heman Mishra, Sunil Mehtar and Alka Kumari are under the scanner,” said the SP, adding that Bhola, along with others used to dupe people on the pretext of giving them jobs and benefits of various government schemes.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Bhola set up an office in the name of the Escort Police Team in Patna, and duped people with the promise of providing jobs in the police and other departments. They also collected extortion money from different ongoing government projects on the pretext of enquiry.
During interrogation, Anita and Julie said they paid Bhola a bribe of ₹90,000 and ₹55,000, respectively, to procure a job. “Bhola got them posted in the fake police station and the duo thought they were recruited in the police,” authorities said.
The criminals are currently being interrogated by the Banka Police.
