Bihar Police Recruitment 2022: CSBC to recruit 76 Prohibition Constable posts

Published on Aug 16, 2022 02:26 PM IST
CSBC to recruit candidates for 76 Prohibition Constable posts. The registration process was started on August 13 and will end on August 13, 2022.
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Prohibition Constables post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in. The registration process was started on August 13 and will end on August 13, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 76 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed intermediate from a recognised board. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written examination and physical efficiency test. The written examination duration is for 2 hours and the number of questions in the question paper is 100.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

The application fees for General/ EWS/ OBSC category candidates is 675/- and SC/ST category candidates is 180/-. The payment can be done through debit card/ credit card/ net banking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSBC.

