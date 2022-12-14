Bihar: Death toll in Saran hooch tragedy rises to 20; dozens hospitalised

The death toll due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar’s Saran district rose to 20 on Wednesday, police said.

Over 20 people belonging to three villages died and as many others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming hooch liquor at Masrakh block of Marhaura sub-division late Tuesday, police said, adding that the toll is expected to rise further. Unconfirmed reports put the death toll at 25.

Chhapra civil surgeon Dr Sagar Dulal Sinha confirmed that so far 17 post-mortems had been conducted in Sadar hospital. This year, nine hooch incidents have been reported, leading to the death of nearly 50 people in Saran alone.

Additional director general of police (headquarter) Jitendra Singh Gangwar however confirmed only 10 deaths. Five others were undergoing treatment in the hospital, he said.

“Saran district magistrate and superintendent of police were camping at the spot. Raids are on to nab the suspects involved in the supply of illicit liquor,” said the ADG.

Moreover, the police have detained over 30 people, of which many will be sent to judicial custody, he added.

Meanwhile, Bihar’s excise minister Sunil Kumar said that the matter was being probed by the officials and three persons have been arrested so far.

The incident also led to an uproar in the state’s legislative assembly with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) terming it a “complete failure of the liquor prohibition by Bihar government”. Congress too demanded a review of the prohibition.

BJP MP from Maharaajganj Janardhan Singh Sigriwal raised the issue in Lok Sabha on Wednesday claiming that 35 persons have died consuming illicit liquor. He further demanded immediate suspension of Saran superintendent of police over the incident.

According to the family members of the deceased, more than 50 people consumed the country-made liquor at Doyla village on Tuesday evening and hours after, they started vomiting and complained of nausea, headache and uneasiness following which they were admitted to the hospital.

Fifteen others complained of vision loss and were undergoing treatment at Masrakh health centre and Chhapra Sadar hospital. Five of them were referred to PMCH in critical condition.

Irate over the incident, villagers blocked the state highway near Hanuman Chowk, disrupted vehicular traffic, burnt tyres and demanded compensation for the next kin of the deceased. They shouted slogans against the administration demanding action against those involved in the incident.

Villagers alleged that an illicit liquor manufacturing unit is being run by one Uma Singh of Ishuapur for the last few years with the connivance of local police and excise officials.

Concerned officials were aware of the illegal trade but never bothered to stop it, alleged villagers. “The smuggling and sale of liquor happen with the connivance of the local police/excise department and it goes on unabated,” said the angry protestors.

Saran district magistrate Rajesh Meena told HT the cause of the death would be ascertained only after the post-mortem.

“I have got reports about six deaths and the investigation is on. We have also talked to the villagers and urged them to report fearlessly about liquor smuggling. No innocent will be harassed. A medical team has been rushed to the village,” said Meena, adding that police are currently investigating the matter.

In 2016, 21 deaths were reported due to the consumption of illicit liquor, while 16 died in 2017. The number of deaths rose to 126 in 2021.

“In the last six years, nearly 1,000 people have died consuming illicit liquor,” said BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi.

“So far, six lakh people have been sent to jail and 10,000 litres of liquor is seized every day in Bihar. The government should accept its failure,” he added.

