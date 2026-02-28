Patna, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar on Saturday directed police officers to ramp up security ahead of Holi, which will be celebrated on March 4. Bihar: DGP directs officers to ramp up security on Holi, strict action against hooliganism

Kumar said hooliganism on Holi will not be tolerated, directing the SPs to take strict measures to control any disturbances.

He directed all police stations to identify sensitive areas and maintain vigilance.

"Control rooms have been set up in each district, and officers have been instructed to report the situation every two hours to the DGP control room," he added.

ADG Pankaj Kumar Darad issued directives to the SPs to strictly maintain law and order in their respective areas.

He said that adequate forces, along with magistrates, should be deployed in areas with mixed populations, religious sites, and other sensitive locations that have seen untoward incidents on such occasions in the past.

In a circular issued by the Police Headquarters, authorities have been asked to conduct a thorough review of incidents that occurred during Holi over the past three years.

"Often, under the garb of Holi celebrations, old enmities and land disputes escalate into serious criminal incidents. All such cases should be carefully reviewed at the police station level, and a specific strategy should be devised to deal with them," it added.

Impartial preventive action against mischief-makers and antisocial elements has been ordered where there is a possibility of communal incidents.

An extensive police deployment has been planned on the occasion. Twelve companies of the Range Reserve Force, 31 companies of the Bihar Special Armed Police , 2,768 trainee constables, and 5,100 home guards will be deployed.

The highest deployment has been planned in Patna, where three companies each of the Range Reserve Police Force and BIS have been stationed, along with 535 trainee constables and 400 home guards.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.