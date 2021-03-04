Bihar Dy CM promises makeover of Hindu holy site at Simaria Ghat

Bihar deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad on Wednesday assured the legislative council that the state government was committed to developing necessary infrastructure at Simaria Ghat in Begusarai, in accordance with its religious significance.

Responding to a call attention motion by BJP’s Sarvesh Kumar, Prasad, who also holds the urban development portfolio, said he would hold a meeting of all concerned departments, such as the urban development, tourism, revenue and land reform and disaster management, after the budget session to prepare a comprehensive plan for raising suitable amenities at Simaria Ghat.

Sarvesh Kumar told the House that Simaria Ghat had a link with King Janak and goddess Janki and Hindu devotees have been visiting the place during the month of Kartik for a holy dip for several years. He claimed that the state government used to get more than ₹2 crore as tax from this place every year; yet, it lacked basic amenities like concrete-paved banks suitable for bathing, and an electric crematorium. Several lives are lost every year due to drowning, said the BJP member. Another BJP member Rajnish Kumar said in terms of religious significance, Simaria Ghat was Prayagraj of Bihar.

The deputy CM acknowledged the members’ sentiments and said he would strive to resolve the issues affecting the devotees and tourists. He said an electric crematorium was planned there but couldn’t materialise as the land earmarked for the purpose was acquired for widening of the national highways. “The government had allotted ₹1.97 crore to Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (Buidco) for crematorium in 2017-18 and ₹97 lakh out of that sum was released to launch work on the project,” added Prasad.

Serious irregularities in Patna Smart City project

Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad admitted in the legislative council that the departmental committee had detected serious anomalies in settlement of tender for development of integrated control command project—a component of Patna Smart City project—and hence cancelled it. The Patna divisional commissioner had been asked to probe the case and recommend punitive action against those found guilty for tampering with the tendering process.

Flagging the issue in the upper house, JDU member Sanjiv Shyam Singh alleged that the project suffered delays owing to corrupt practices adopted by the concerned officers, yet no action was taken to punish the guilty.