Patna, The Bihar government has earned around ₹6 crore in revenue in the last two months towards fancy and preferred vehicle registration numbers, Transport Minister Sharwan Kumar said on Saturday. Bihar earns ₹6 cr in 2 months through e-auction of fancy vehicle numbers, Patna tops list

A total of 4,117 vehicle owners opted for their choice of numbers from December 1, 2025 to February 13, 2026 through e-auction, according to data provided by the state transport department.

"The transport department has earned ₹5.95 crore revenue through e-auction of fancy and preferred vehicle registration numbers in the last two months," Kumar told reporters.

"The department has introduced an online booking system for fancy number registration. The vehicle owner intending to participate in this auction registers his/her name and selects the number on the website of the department during the bidding period... and those who pay the maximum amount are allotted the fancy and preferred numbers," the minister said.

This is for the first time that the department has earned around ₹6 crore through e-auction of fancy numbers in just two months, the minister said.

Patna topped the list, while vehicle owners in Khagaria and Sheohar showed the least interest in fancy numbers.

According to the transport department data, Patna residents spent ₹2.46 crore on fancy numbers, while people in Khagaria and Sheohar spent only ₹93,500 and ₹52,000, respectively.

Revenue of ₹52.17 lakh was generated from Muzaffarpur district, ₹41 lakh from Gaya and ₹33.53 lakh from Purnea.

According to officials, the most sought-after numbers were 0001, 0003, 0005, 0007, and 0009.

The vehicle owners must pay a special fee for selected numbers, categorised into five groups , each with a specific fee.

Group A's reserved numbers, such as 0001, 0003, 0005, 0007, and 0009, cost ₹1 lakh for non-transport vehicles and ₹35,000 for transport vehicles, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.