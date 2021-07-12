Bihar: Educational institutions evoke mixed response on Day 1 of reopening

All higher education institutions, including varsities, colleges and senior secondary schools, resumed physical classes on Monday with 50% strength after facing closure for 98 days.

City-based educational institutions witnessed a mixed response of students on the first day of reopening while several continued with online classes.

After reopening, Patna University has stressed on conducting practical classes for timely completion of pending syllabi.

Anil Kumar, dean of students’ welfare, said, “Assessing students’ needs, we decided to continue blended online and offline classes. Students in small groups attended practical classes at their respective constituent colleges while online classes are being conducted as usual for theory subjects. All Covid-19 safety protocols are being followed after reopening.”

“For students returning to hostels, it is mandatory to show Covid-19 vaccine certificate before their accommodation,” he added.

Similarly, constituent colleges of Patliputra University like AN College, JD Women’s College, College of Commerce, Science, Arts also resumed offline classes.

Sumit Kumar, a second-year student of AN College, said, “I am happy to get back to college after three months. Online classes are not feasible for all subjects, especially like Mathematics.”

City schools witnessed low to moderate attendance of students on the first day.

Rajiv Ranjan Sinha, principal of Baldwin Academy, said, “Our entire school team is Covid-19 vaccinated and regular sanitisation is being done. Around 25% of students turned up today. Attendance in Class 11 was comparatively better than Class 12. We live-streamed lectures from classrooms so that students attending offline and online classes can attend classes simultaneously.”

Meanwhile, Bishop Scott Group of Schools, International School, Kendriya Vidyalaya recorded moderate attendance between 60% to 70%.

Several missionary schools like Notre Dame Academy, Don Bosco Academy and Loyola High School are yet to reopen as they have decided to wait for a week to review Covid-19 situation.