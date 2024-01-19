close_game
News / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Five members of a family stabbed after fight over kite in Bhagalpur

Bihar: Five members of a family stabbed after fight over kite in Bhagalpur

ByAditya Nath Jha
Jan 19, 2024 02:45 PM IST

The injured, four of whom are minors, are undergoing treatment at the Jawaharlal Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur

Five members of a family were stabbed by a group of people following a dispute after a kite fell on the roof of a neighbour’s house in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Thursday evening.


Representative image.

The injured, four of whom are minors, are undergoing treatment at the Jawaharlal Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) in Bhagalpur. The accused are absconding, and the police have initiated a probe.

The incident took place at Badi Khanjarpur area under Barari police station jurisdiction when a group of people from a family attacked another family with a knife when a quarrel broke out after a kite fell on the roof of the neighbour. Locals rushed the injured to the hospital

“Two have suffered deep stab wounds and will have to stay in the hospital for more than a week,” Dasrath Tanti, whose four children (all in the age group of 12-17) are undergoing treatment, said.

He said he had informed the police, but not yet lodged a written complaint as his priority was to get the children treated.

Station house officer (SHO) Mohammad Kamal confirmed the incident said, “The police have started a probe... The family members of the accused are absconding after the incident.”

Follow Us On