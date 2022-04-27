Bihar groom among 3 hurt at wedding event. He was firing in air; arrest soon

ARA: A bridegroom in Bihar’s Ara town was among three people injured when the 18-year-old and his friends fired shots in the air from a country-made revolver at a wedding event late on Tuesday, police said.

The groom, Ravi Shankar Kumar, sustained pellet injuries and was taken to hospital where he and two relatives are under treatment.

Bhojpur district superintendent of police (SP) Vinay Tiwary said the groom and his friend will be arrested. Apart from causing injuries, they are expected to be charged for possession of illegal firearms.

Ravi Shankar Kumar told the police that his wedding was scheduled for May 2.

Ara town station house officer Ram Vilash Choudhary said the incident took place after Ravi Shankar Kumar’s ‘tilak’ ceremony in Bhaluhipur locality of the town about 50km west of state capital Patna. The groom’s family had organised a musical programme a short distance from his house.

At some point, the young man and his friends started firing shots in the air.

Police said the sequence of events which led to the injuries were not clear. But three people including the groom, his relative Lallu Kumar and 12-year-old nephew Karan Kumar sustained injuries.