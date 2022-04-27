Bihar groom among 3 hurt at wedding event. He was firing in air; arrest soon
ARA: A bridegroom in Bihar’s Ara town was among three people injured when the 18-year-old and his friends fired shots in the air from a country-made revolver at a wedding event late on Tuesday, police said.
The groom, Ravi Shankar Kumar, sustained pellet injuries and was taken to hospital where he and two relatives are under treatment.
Bhojpur district superintendent of police (SP) Vinay Tiwary said the groom and his friend will be arrested. Apart from causing injuries, they are expected to be charged for possession of illegal firearms.
Ravi Shankar Kumar told the police that his wedding was scheduled for May 2.
Ara town station house officer Ram Vilash Choudhary said the incident took place after Ravi Shankar Kumar’s ‘tilak’ ceremony in Bhaluhipur locality of the town about 50km west of state capital Patna. The groom’s family had organised a musical programme a short distance from his house.
At some point, the young man and his friends started firing shots in the air.
Police said the sequence of events which led to the injuries were not clear. But three people including the groom, his relative Lallu Kumar and 12-year-old nephew Karan Kumar sustained injuries.
-
Delhi’s Mohammadpur village will be called Madhavpuram, says BJP
NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit on Wednesday said they have changed the name of south Delhi's Mohammadpur village in south Delhi to Madhavpuram on their own because the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government hadn't acted on the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's proposal in this regard since December. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta along with senior party leaders put up a board with 'Welcome to Madhavpuram' written on it at the entrance of the village.
-
Noida pub brawl death: 7 arrested, 2 accused at large
Seven people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the pub brawl at a Noida mall, which left a man dead on Monday night. They include five staffers of the pub and two from the security team of the mall. Police detained 16 staffers of the pub and mall as well as six of Brijesh Kumar Ray colleagues for questioning on Tuesday. They later identified the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.
-
Haridwar denies nod to mahapanchayat, imposes section 144
After the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Uttarakhand government to ensure that no hate speeches are delivered at the Dharm Sansad scheduled to held in Roorkee on Wednesday, the Haridwar district administration said permission has not been given to the organisers of a mahapanchayat and Section 144 has been imposed in three villages of Bhagwanpur where communal clashes took place on April 16 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
-
Mercury to cross 42 degrees today in Delhi , yellow alert issued: What it means
Delhi is predicted to face an extreme heatwave in the next two days, the weather department has said, sounding a yellow alert warning for the residents of the national capital. The maximum temperature may even leap to 46 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi, an official told PTI. The temperature in Delhi is expected to breach the 42-degree mark on Wednesday and cross 44 degrees Celsius by Thursday as per the India Meteorological Department.
-
Party all night? No please, say Bengaluru's RWAs
The Bengaluru police, in between all this, has maintained its practice of shutting up shops after 11 p.m. to prevent crimes. The Bengaluru police force is known to be short-staffed, with thousands of vacancies still waiting to be filled. RWAs say that their night sleep is disturbed in places like Indiranagar and Koramangala as establishments have squeezed into even residential areas and operate till late hours with loud music.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics