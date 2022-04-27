Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar groom among 3 hurt at wedding event. He was firing in air; arrest soon
patna news

Bihar groom among 3 hurt at wedding event. He was firing in air; arrest soon

Bihar: The groom, Ravi Shankar Kumar, also sustained pellet injuries and was taken to hospital in Bhojpur district’s Ara town where he and two relatives are under treatment.
Bhojpur SP Vinay Tiwary said (Getty Images)
Bhojpur SP Vinay Tiwary said (Getty Images)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 01:15 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPrashant Ranjan

ARA: A bridegroom in Bihar’s Ara town was among three people injured when the 18-year-old and his friends fired shots in the air from a country-made revolver at a wedding event late on Tuesday, police said.

The groom, Ravi Shankar Kumar, sustained pellet injuries and was taken to hospital where he and two relatives are under treatment.

Bhojpur district superintendent of police (SP) Vinay Tiwary said the groom and his friend will be arrested. Apart from causing injuries, they are expected to be charged for possession of illegal firearms.

Ravi Shankar Kumar told the police that his wedding was scheduled for May 2.

Ara town station house officer Ram Vilash Choudhary said the incident took place after Ravi Shankar Kumar’s ‘tilak’ ceremony in Bhaluhipur locality of the town about 50km west of state capital Patna. The groom’s family had organised a musical programme a short distance from his house.

At some point, the young man and his friends started firing shots in the air.

Police said the sequence of events which led to the injuries were not clear. But three people including the groom, his relative Lallu Kumar and 12-year-old nephew Karan Kumar sustained injuries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta tweeted photographs of a board, ‘Welcome to Madhavpuram’, that was put up at the entrance of south Delhi’s Mohammadpur village (Twitter/adeshguptabjp)

    Delhi’s Mohammadpur village will be called Madhavpuram, says BJP

    NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit on Wednesday said they have changed the name of south Delhi's Mohammadpur village in south Delhi to Madhavpuram on their own because the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government hadn't acted on the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's proposal in this regard since December. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta along with senior party leaders put up a board with 'Welcome to Madhavpuram' written on it at the entrance of the village.

  • Employees of a private firm were partying at the pub when one of them was hit on his head after an argument. (HT PHOTO)

    Noida pub brawl death: 7 arrested, 2 accused at large

    Seven people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the pub brawl at a Noida mall, which left a man dead on Monday night. They include five staffers of the pub and two from the security team of the mall. Police detained 16 staffers of the pub and mall as well as six of Brijesh Kumar Ray colleagues for questioning on Tuesday. They later identified the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.

  • Police personnel deployed as Section 144 was imposed in entire village ahead of the Mahapanchayat, at Dada Jalalpur Village, in Haridwar (ANI)

    Haridwar denies nod to mahapanchayat, imposes section 144

    After the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Uttarakhand government to ensure that no hate speeches are delivered at the Dharm Sansad scheduled to held in Roorkee on Wednesday, the Haridwar district administration said permission has not been given to the organisers of a mahapanchayat and Section 144 has been imposed in three villages of Bhagwanpur where communal clashes took place on April 16 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

  • A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature hits 45 degrees Celsius or is above 40 degrees Celsius in summer with a variation of five degrees or more above the normal temperatures.

    Mercury to cross 42 degrees today in Delhi , yellow alert issued: What it means

    Delhi is predicted to face an extreme heatwave in the next two days, the weather department has said, sounding a yellow alert warning for the residents of the national capital. The maximum temperature may even leap to 46 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi, an official told PTI. The temperature in Delhi is expected to breach the 42-degree mark on Wednesday and cross 44 degrees Celsius by Thursday as per the India Meteorological Department.

  • Representational Image

    Party all night? No please, say Bengaluru's RWAs

    The Bengaluru police, in between all this, has maintained its practice of shutting up shops after 11 p.m. to prevent crimes. The Bengaluru police force is known to be short-staffed, with thousands of vacancies still waiting to be filled. RWAs say that their night sleep is disturbed in places like Indiranagar and Koramangala as establishments have squeezed into even residential areas and operate till late hours with loud music.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out