Bihar Imam arrested for helping nephew accused of abducting girl: Police

PATNA: A special police team of north Bihar’s Samastipur district late on Tuesday arrested an Imam of a mosque in the neighbouring district of Muzaffarpur in connection with the abduction of a minor girl.

Police said Mohd Rizwan dissuaded his nephew from surrendering to the police (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The religious leader, identified by the police as Mohammad Rizwan, his brother Mohammad Suleman and nephew Mohammad Sahil were among the four persons named in the abduction case registered by the girl’s family.

Additional station house officer of Kalyanpur police station Raj Kishore Ram said the first information report (FIR) was registered in connection with the girl’s kidnapping on September 24.

The police officer said the Imam’s nephew was the prime accused in the case and the Imam took him to various places to help him evade the police. “Rizwan was the one who dissuaded the prime accused from surrendering before the police,” the officer said.

Hundreds of protesters assembled outside the Town police station after the priest’s arrest from the mosque in the Tilak Maidan area to demand his release.

