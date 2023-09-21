Bihar IPS officer Anusuya Ransingh Sahu shifted out after tussle with DG

PATNA: Anusuya Ransingh Sahu, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in Bihar, was transferred out on Thursday after she accused her boss of trying to frame her in an undated 13-page letter that mysteriously turned up on social media.

Anusuya Ransingh Sahu is the second IPS officer to be shifted out of the home guard and fire services department this year

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sahu, a 2006 batch IPS officer who was deputy inspector general (DIG)-cum-deputy commandant general of home guard and fire services.has been shifted as DIG-cum-deputy director of civil defence, an order by the state government said.

Sahu is the second IPS officer to be moved out of the home guard and fire services department this year after a tussle with Shobha Ohatkar, the 1990 batch IPS officer.

In February this year, another senior IPS officer Vikas Vaibhav was shifted out of the department after he shared a post on social media that appeared to accuse Ohatkar of using abusive language with senior officers. Vikas Vaibhav, a 2003 batch officer, deleted his post soon after but was transferred out and issued a show-cause notice for going public with his grievance. After being kept without a posting for a few months, the government finally appointed him as advisor Bihar State Planning Board.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People familiar with the matter said the allegations levelled by DIG Sahu against the DG were prima facie not found to be true or substantiated. On the other hand, IG home guard Sunil Kumar Naik is leant to have raised issues of misconduct and insubordination allegedly by DIG Sahu in his communication to the home department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON