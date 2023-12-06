Bihar: JD-U leader shot at in West Champaran; three arrested

A 32-year-old leader of the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) was shot at and critically injured in Bihar’s West Champaran on Tuesday evening, police said, adding that they have arrested three people in connection with the incident. (Representative Photo)

Police have identified the victim as Manoj Kushwaha– JD-U’s district (West Champaran) president of Shiksha Prakash (educational wing). He is also the representative of Valmiki Nagar MP and JD-U leader Sunil Mahto, said police.

According to the police, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday three men barged into the JD-U leader’s house in Lakshmipur village and fired at him from a close range.

“All the three assailants have been arrested. The motive behind the attack could not be known immediately. Further interrogation into the matter is underway,” said Mahtab Alam, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Bettiah (Sadar).

Soon after the incident, the JD-U leader was rushed to the government medical college and hospital (GMCH) at Bettiah, where doctors referred him to Patna, stating his condition was serious, SDPO Alam said.

“As his condition deteriorated further while being taken to Patna, he was hospitalised at a private hospital at Motihari,” said Shatrudhan Prasad Kushwaha, district president of JD-U.

According to a doctor at GMCH, Ksuhwaha suffered bullet injuries around his chest and his condition is said to be critical.