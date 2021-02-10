Bihar juvenile board tells minor to plant 20 trees in school as punishment

The Gopalganj Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has awarded an innovative punishment to a minor found in possession of liquor, banned in Bihar.

Principal magistrate Rakesh Mani Tiwari and JJB members have tasked a youth with planting 20 trees in a government school and its care for two months as punishment. The JJB also instructed Gopalganj DFO to provide trees to the boy and directed his school headmaster to submit a compliance report on the boy after 20 days.

The minor was caught by Uchkagaon police on the charges of carrying liquor and was sent to a remand home. JJB found him guilty and awarded punishment.

“As the boy is too young, the board decided not to send him to a reform home, as it could affect his studies and he could feel isolated. However, spreading awareness will bring him closer to the society and make him more responsible. It will give him an opportunity to reform himself, which is the ultimate goal of law,” the magistrate noted.

Also Read: BJP now backward oriented, says MLA overlooked for ministerial post in Bihar

The juvenile board said that a harsh punishment was not always the best way to reform a person, especially when one is of tender age. He will also tell the people to plant trees and create awareness about the need for greenery, it said.