Bihar lags in PNG rollout as Centre plans LPG-free zones

Bihar has achieved only 31.2% of its piped natural gas (PNG) connection target set for completion by March by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) even as the Centre plans to notify liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)-free zones amid concerns over supply disruptions and rising import costs due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, officials said on Sunday. In the latest move, the union ministry of petroleum and natural gas has asked oil marketing companies (OMCs) to submit reports on PNG connections. Bihar achieved less than one-third of its target of 3,75,751 PNG connections scheduled for completion by March with 32,165 applications pending as of May 24, an official said on Sunday. (File photo)

Officials said the ministry held a review meeting with heads of OMCs and chief secretaries of states and Union territories on Friday to assess the status of PNG rollout as part of the Centre’s push to reduce dependence on imported LPG. Meanwhile, Bihar achieved less than one-third of its target of 3,75,751 PNG connections scheduled for completion by March with 32,165 applications pending as of May 24, an official said on Sunday.

Once PNG infrastructure becomes operational in a locality, it will be declared an LPG-free zone, mandating a shift to PNG within three months. Failure could lead to suspension of LPG connections, officials said. Meanwhile, GAIL completed PNG infrastructure in around 25 residential societies in Patna, while Indian Oil Corporation which caters to 24 of Bihar’s 38 districts, converted all 110 flats in Muzaffarpur’s Dharfadi Housing Society from LPG to PNG.

According to data reviewed by Bihar chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit on May 18, 10 districts– Buxar, Nawada, Madhubani, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran and Siwan– recorded ‘zero’ achievement against targets fixed in 2019 for completion by March 2026. Similarly, progress remained negligible in districts such as Darbhanga and Saharsa, achieving 0.1% and 1% of their targets, respectively.

In Patna, 35,840 households had live PNG connections against a target of 57,122, translating into an achievement of 62.92%. Jamui district (94.85%) reached closest to its target while districts such as Aurangabad (69.87%), Sheikhpura (68.73%), Lakhisarai (68.14%) and Rohtas (67.56%) reported better percentages. However, targets for these districts were relatively small, mostly below 3,500 connections, except Lakhisarai, where the target was 7,291.

OMC officials attributed the slow pace to challenges like reluctant consumers, skilled manpower shortage, inadequate availability of metres, regulators and valves, and repeated damage to underground pipelines laid earlier. “Despite paying workers as per industry norms– a daily allowance of around ₹1,800 for a plumber and helper– we have been able to retain less than 1% of nearly 2,000 plumbers trained for PNG work,” a senior official seeking anonymity said.

The OMC official added that there was also an acute shortage of skilled workers for moling— a trenchless technique to lay underground pipelines without damaging roads or surface infrastructure. India imports nearly 50% of its LPG requirement, making domestic cooking fuel supply vulnerable to geopolitical tensions. In contrast, PNG for household use is largely sourced domestically, making it a more stable and secure alternative during global supply shocks.