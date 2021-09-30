Bihar likely to get heavy rain till Oct 4, MeT issues red alert for today

Bihar is likely to experience widespread rain at many places till October 4, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Thursday.

The MeT centre has also issued red colour warning for extremely heavy rainfall at a few places for Friday.

On Thursday, light to moderate rain occurred at many places over south-central, south-east and northern parts of the state.

As per daily bulletin, Chandan in Banka received 61.2 mm of rainfall, Jhajha in Jamui 57.6 mm, Sono in Jamui 52.6 mm, Rajauli in Nawada 48.5 mm and Katoria in Banka 35.8 mm during past 24 hours.

Meteorologists said the intensity of rain is likely to enhance from Friday owing to favourable weather mechanisms.

Duty officer Arti Gupta, said, “As per current numerical model and radar observation, a well-marked low-pressure and cyclonic circulation which were lying over northwest Jharkhand has shifted to north Jharkhand and adjoining areas of Bihar. Besides, a trough line is passing south-east Bay of Bengal to south Andhra Pradesh coast. Under the influence, Bihar is likely to receive widespread to fairly widespread rain till October 4.”

Patna Meteorological Centre also issued a special bulletin forecasting heavy to extremely rain in the state on Friday.

The MeT centre has issued red alert predicting extremely heavy rain at one or two places in Vaishali, Samastipur and Khagaria district while orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain over Patna, Nalanda, Sheikhpura and Begusarai districts.

Ananda Shankar, director in-charge of Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “Strong winds at the speed of 35-45 km per hour are likely to gust in the state for two days. Incessant rain in the state may cause waterlogging in some areas. The intensity of rain is likely to reduce from October 3.”