Bihar man hired contract killer for father’s murder, said he was off to Goa
East Champaran SP Kumar Ashish said the suspect believed that his father was in a relationship with a tenant in Motihari and may transfer some parcels of land in her name
BETTIAH: Sanjay Kumar Thakur, the Bihar government staffer shot dead in East Champaran on his way to work on August 20, was killed by an assasin hired by his son, a senior Bihar Police officer said on Tuesday after the arrest of five men including the son, Ayush Kumar and the assasin who pulled the trigger.
East Champaran superintendent of police (SP) Kumar Ashish said Ayush Kumar eliminated his father because he suspected that the father was in a relationship with their tenant in Motihari, the district headquarters, and was going to transfer some parcels of land to her.
Thakur, a peon attached with the Areraj sub divisional court, was shot dead on August 20 soon after he got off at the bus stop near the court.
Kumar Ashish said the police turned their attention to Ayush Kumar after spotting contradictions in his statements. “Ayush left his house a few days before the incident on the pretext of going to Goa. But he was present at Areraj,” he said. The SP added that investigators have been able to place the suspect in the area on the basis of his mobile phone records and found phone calls between Ayush and the contract killer, Harishankar Kumar.
Police said Ayush approached the Sagauli-based killer through his friend and allegedly agreed to pay ₹5 lakh. “A payment of Rs. 20,000 was made, and the remaining amount was to be paid after conclusion of the death-related rituals,” said a police officer.
Apart from Ayush Kumar and Harishankar Kumar, police said they have arrested three men - Ranjit Ram, Omprakash Ram and Ujjawal Kumar - and are looking for three more persons.
“In all eight persons have been found to be involved. Raids are on to arrest the three other accused,” said Kanchan Bhaskar, station house officer (SHO), Areraj police outpost.
Police have also seized a pistol, four live cartridges and five cellphones from their possession.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
