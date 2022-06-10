Bihar man killed son-in-law, called it self-defence. Then police found CCTV clip
A CCTV camera in a salon has led to the arrest of two men in Bihar’s Buxar who initially tried to mislead the police and claim that they killed their son-in-law in self-defence on Sunday, police said.
Buxar superintendent of police (SP) Neeraj Kumar said Sunil Pathak, the father-in-law of the victim Monu Rai, was accompanied by his elder son Prabhat Pathak. They have been arrested, the firearms seized and sent to jail, Kumar said.
The senior police officer said Sunil Pathak had all along opposed Monu Rai’s marriage to his daughter and had also filed an abduction case against him when the young couple eloped. Once investigators realised that the two were consenting adults, they backed off. But the Pathak family didn’t, police said.
Kumar said the video footage at the salon clearly shows Monu Rai sitting on a chair for a shave when Sunil Pathak, along with others including his son, shot Monu Rai.
“After killing Monu, Sunil Pathak reached a hospital for his treatment for a bullet wound on his hand to back up his self-defence story. But the CCTV video made the picture crystal clear that Monu was killed under a well-hatched conspiracy,” he added.
Monu Rai died soon after.
His father Dipak Rai lodged a first information report (FIR) against Sunil Pathak and other members of the family.
“They have been threatening to get him killed or abducted for a long time and ultimately Monu was killed,” Dipak Rai said in the FIR.
