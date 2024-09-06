Bihar: Man lynched, another injured in Begusarai

An angry mob lynched a man and mercilessly thrashed another suspecting them to be goat thieves in Bhawanandpur village under Birpur police station limits of Begusarai district on Friday. Representational image.

The deceased has been identified as Mohit Kumar Shah (24), a native of Birpur west and the injured has been identified as Rahul Kumar Paswan (25).

The police said that the two youths were allegedly stealing a goat from Sikarhula village and were trying to flee when some villagers noticed them and raised an alarm. The locals chased and caught one of them at Bhawanandpur village, while the second hid under a culvert. The duo was then brought to an orchard, tied to a tree and thrashed mercilessly with bamboo sticks. The police rushed to the spot and rescued them, but one of them succumbed to the injuries.

Mohit’s family said that before his death, the victim told family members that he along with Rahul were on way to unknown destination when suddenly a goat got trapped to their motorcycle’s wheel.

Begusarai SP Maneesh said that Mohit, a daily wage labourer, works in Rajasthan. The police said they are trying to identify the locals who were involved in the lynching.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo was fleeing after committing a crime and were injured after they fell from their motorcycle when the villagers chased them,” Maneesh said.