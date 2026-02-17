Bihar min appointed Asst Prof after BSUSC clean chit

Putting all controversies at rest, Bihar rural work department Ashok Choudhary on Monday finally got appointed as assistant professor in the political science department in the Pataliputra University. Ashok Choudhary

The minister himself posted the picture of his appointment with two vice chancellors and registrar on the social Media. He has been posted at the AN College, Patna, where he may join on Tuesday.

Pataliputra University registrar Abubakar Rizvi said that they had been intimated by the office of the higher education director to collect the dossier related to a candidate, whose joining was kept pending and subsequently Choudhary was communicated to report with required documents.

Magadh University VC Shashi Pratap Shahi accompanied the minister to the office of Pataliputra University VC Upendra Prasad Singh where the formalities were completed.

The registrar feigned ignorance about the controversy and said it was an internal matter with the department of education, which had help up his appointment, and the Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC), the recommending body.

A senior official in the high education department said that there was a clean chit from the BSUSC, which stood by its recommendation. “The university is the appointing authority and BSUSC is the recommending authority,” he added.

Though Choudhary finally got through, there are nearly 150 other candidates recommended for appointment in the political science subject who are not so lucky and are awaiting their turn for joining in various universities, including LN Mithila University, KSD Darbhanga University, Patna University and a few others due to the controversy surrounding experience certificates furnished by the candidates.

Choudhary’s appointment was dogged by controversy ahead of Assembly election soon after his name was recommended and it deepened further when the education department sent back the recommendation of his name to the BSUSC for certain clarification.

Talking to media persons, education minister Sunil Kumar also said that the department had sent back the case to the BSUSC for review on certain issues after enquiry. He, however, did not elaborate what are those issues.

Choudhary was recommended for the post of assistant professor in Political Science subject in Pataliputra University last year in August by the BSUSC, but did not place in the list of 18 candidates initially issued by the university for joining.

As per the communique form the department of higher education, 274 candidates had been recommended against 280 vacancies in the Political Science subject, with six remaining vacant.

The universities are treading cautiously as the matter has landed in the Patna High Court. The government had on December 15 set a deadline of one month to complete the process, which ended on January 15, but the universities are still biding time and the department is yet to review.