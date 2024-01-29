 Bihar: New NDA Cabinet authorises CM Nitish Kumar to convene next assembly session - Hindustan Times
Bihar: New NDA Cabinet authorises CM Nitish Kumar to convene next assembly session

Bihar: New NDA Cabinet authorises CM Nitish Kumar to convene next assembly session

BySubhash Pathak
Jan 29, 2024 05:04 PM IST

The previous Bihar cabinet had on January 18 approved the state budget session on February 5. However, that arrangement had to be revisited after the change in the government

The newly constituted cabinet in Bihar, headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar after the change in regime a day earlier, on Monday authorised him to decide the next schedule for the assembly session during the first meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cabinet.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo)

The previous Bihar cabinet had on January 18 approved the state budget session on February 5. However, that arrangement had to be revisited after the change in the government.

Vesting the CM with the authority to convene the next assembly session was among the four proposals approved by the newly formed cabinet, comprising two deputy chief ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha.

Kumar was administered the oath of office as an NDA chief minister on Sunday along with eight ministers after parting ways with the Grand Alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nand Kishore Yadav has already proposed a no-confidence motion for the removal of speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who belongs to the RJD, now in the opposition camp.

The notice was signed by Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, Janata Dal (United) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and former deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad.

The NDA govt will seek the trust vote after removing Chaudhary from the chair through a no-confidence motion, a BJP MLA said.

    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

