Bihar plans policy to battle ‘invisible epidemic’ of excessive screen time among children

The Bihar government is mulling a comprehensive policy to curb screen time and social media exposure for minors. The government shard this on the floor of the assembly during the ongoing Budget session and the lawmakers see the excessive screen time spent by young children as a silent threat to the state’s next generation. In Bihar, where nearly a third of the population is under 15 and smartphone ownership has surged in rural households, the gap between access and awareness has become glaring. (WESTOCK - stock.adobe.com)

Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, who also oversees the home department, laid out the government’s plan while responding to an intervention during zero hour. “We have asked for a detailed report from the Bengaluru’s National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS),” he told the House. Choudhary described the issue of unchecked screen time and online gaming among children as a “serious concern” that cuts across multiple departments — education, health, information technology and women and child development. Once the NIMHANS report lands, he said, the government will convene a meeting of all stakeholders to hammer out a concrete policy framework.

The spark for the discussion came from JD(U) MLA Sammridh Verma, who represents the Sikta constituency. Rising in zero hour, Verma painted a stark picture of an “invisible epidemic” quietly undermining Bihar’s future. “Attractive toys and storybooks have been pushed aside by the endless scroll that keeps our children glued for hours,” he said, his words resonating with many parents across the state. He pointed to the Economic Survey 2025-26, tabled just last month in Parliament, which flagged digital addiction as a full-blown national health crisis, linking it to declining attention spans, behavioural shifts and even lower academic performance.

Explaining how dopamine-driven “likes” and notifications are rewiring young minds, making real-world experiences feel dull by comparison, Verma said: “We are teaching our children about artificial intelligence, yet we have no shield against its toxic side.” Highlighting the paradox in a state where cheap data has brought the internet to even remote villages, he said it was a matter of concern that digital literacy remains patchy. In Bihar, where nearly a third of the population is under 15 and smartphone ownership has surged in rural households, the gap between access and awareness has become glaring.

Talking to reporters, the legislator offered practical suggestions that could form the backbone of the coming policy. He urged the government to introduce “digital hygiene” as a compulsory subject in all state-run schools — lessons on mindful device use, recognising addiction signs, and balancing online and offline life. Every district hospital should set up dedicated addiction counselling centres, he said, while the powerful Jivika network of rural women self-help groups could be roped in to run awareness drives for mothers on managing screen time at home.

Information technology minister Shreyasi Singh echoed the urgency. “Our department has already sought the detailed report from NIMHANS,” she confirmed. “Once it arrives, we will definitely formulate a policy on this.”

The Economic Survey 2025-26, tabled in Parliament, has also warned that excessive screen use among adolescents — often four to five hours daily — is fuelling anxiety, sleep disorders and reduced productivity, with rural teens particularly vulnerable. NIMHANS, which runs India’s pioneering SHUT (Service for Healthy Use of Technology) clinic, has been documenting similar patterns, with experts noting how online gaming and social media can mask deeper emotional issues.