Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar announces hike in wages of Anganwadi workers, helpers

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced a hike in the honorarium given to Anganwadi workers and helpers from ₹7000/month to ₹9000/month, and from ₹4000/month to ₹4500/month, respectively. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in Siwan on Sunday. (HT Photo)

In a post on X, the CM announced the decision for around two-lakh Anganwadi staff “in view of their invaluable service to children and women in the state both in terms of nutrition and improvement in their condition”.

“The decision to hike their honorarium has been taken in recognition of their work to ensure that the benefits of the six schemes started under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) reach the beneficiaries. Necessary instruction has been given to the department concerned in this regard,” Kumar said.

The CM said the hike in honorarium would boost the morale of the Anganwadi workers to further improve the services for the targeted group.

“We have been focussing on nutritional and health of newborns and pregnant women since 2005 and the Anganwadi workers played a valuable part in ensuring delivery of services to the beneficiaries,” he added.

Earlier, the Bihar government had doubled the honorarium given to cooks preparing midday meals for students in state-run schools, night guards working in the secondary and higher secondary schools, physical education and health instructors as well as thousands of homeguard jawans.

The CM has made a slew of announcements in the last few months for virtually every section of the society.

He had earlier announced nearly three-fold increase in old-age pension, 1.5 times increase in monthly allowance for all panchayat representatives — including mukhiyas, deputy mukhiyas, ward members, sarpanches and panchs, doubling of the honorarium of nearly 1.4 lakh Jeevika workers engaged in various administrative, training, and other activities related to self-help groups (SHGs), three fold increase in honorarium of ASHA and MAMTA workers etc.

Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said the Nitish Kumar government’s inclusive development model was amply manifested through his announcements. “This is the reward and appreciation to those deserving ones who delivered for the state’s growth over the years in different capacities and at different levels. This is the sensitivity of Nitish Kumar,” he added.