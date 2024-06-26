 Bihar property dealer, who survived attempt to kill him 2 weeks back, shot dead - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar property dealer, who survived attempt to kill him 2 weeks back, shot dead

ByAvinash Kumar
Jun 26, 2024 06:39 PM IST

Police said Jai Prakash Singh was going home after being discharged from hospital where he was being treated for gunshot wounds when he was shot at

PATNA: A 62-year-old property dealer in Bihar who survived an attempt on his life two weeks back was shot dead on a Patna-Gaya passenger train late on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

The property dealer’s family has accused his elder brother of hiring the contract killers who pulled the trigger (Representative Image)
The property dealer’s family has accused his elder brother of hiring the contract killers who pulled the trigger (Representative Image)

Police said Jai Prakash Singh alias Bhola Sharma, a property dealer in Patna district’s Dahibhatta village, was returning home with his son, Gulshan Sharma, after being discharged from the Patna Medical College and Hospital where he was treated for gunshot injuries sustained in a previous attack on June 11.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The victim’s family has accused his elder brother, Chandra Bhushan Sharma, as the prime accused. It is alleged that Jai Prakash Singh was murdered by contract killers hired by his elder brother over a property dispute.

Police said Singh, a resident of Dahibhatta village under Masaurhi police station of rural Patna, survived an assassination attempt on June 11 when some persons shot at him.

Police said the incident took place at about 11:15pm on Tuesday when the Patna-Gaya passenger train (03263 Up) was between the Pothahi and Nadwan railway stations of the East Central railway. A police officer said the assailants were suspected to have been following him from Patna and opened fire after the train left Pothahi station.

The officer said investigators are going through CCTV footage at the Patna railway station, particularly platform number 9, where Sharma boarded the train.

Taregana government rail police SHO Mukesh Kumar Singh said when the train pulled into the Nadwan station, the passengers in the general compartment ran out.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Patna / Bihar property dealer, who survived attempt to kill him 2 weeks back, shot dead
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On