Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bihar: RJD Jehanabad MP Surendra Yadav booked in Arms Act case

    Earlier, the Gaya administration had issued summons against JD Jehanabad MP Surendra Yadav Surendra Yadav but he did not respond

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 6:36 PM IST
    By Avinash Kumar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member of Parliament MP from Jehanabad, Surendra Yadav, was booked in an Arms Act case on Tuesday. .

    RJD Jehanabad MP Surendra Yadav. (File Photo)
    RJD Jehanabad MP Surendra Yadav. (File Photo)

    A first information report was lodged against the MP with the Sherghati police station following a directive of Gaya district magistrate (DM) Shashank Subhakar in connection with violating the Arms Act.

    The FIR states that Surendra Yadav illegally possessed a total of five weapons under three licenses. Four weapons are registered under his three licenses. Additionally, he obtained one license each by changing his address from the Civil Lines police station and Sherghati police station areas in Gaya district.

    According to the provisions of the Arms (Amendment) Act, 2019, any individual is now entitled to possess only two weapons. Previously, a person could hold three weapons, including one rifle, one gun, and one revolver.

    According to the FIR, the three arms licenses were issued on the addresses of Civil Lines police station, Sherghati police station, and Delhi, respectively. These include an NP bore pistol, a double-barreled gun, and a revolver.

    Legal experts say that if the charges are proven, there is a provision for punishment ranging from three to seven years.

    Earlier, the Gaya administration had issued summons against Surendra Yadav but he did not respond.

    They said that violations of the law will not be tolerated under any circumstances, regardless of the political affiliation of the accused.

    Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

    Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Patna News/Bihar: RJD Jehanabad MP Surendra Yadav Booked In Arms Act Case
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes