Bihar sand mafia attacks NHAI toll plaza staff for stopping overloaded trucks
- The sand mafia in Bihar was highly frustrated after the state government’s recent ban on transportation of sand and stone chips, by trucks with 14 or more wheels, to prevent overloading.
Sand mining mafia armed with knives and iron rods attacked and critically injured an employee of Sasaram toll plaza, managed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), on Thursday late evening.
The NHAI staff member was attacked for not allowing overloaded sand trucks and heavy vehicles through the plaza, officials said.
Rupesh Chaubey was assaulted while returning to his village, Bhadrasheela, after finishing his shift at the plaza. As his bike reached near Auwan gate on the national highway, armed goons intercepted and attacked him before dumping him in the nearby fields believing him to be dead.
He was rescued and admitted to the sadar hospital by toll officials, who were informed about the assault. Chaubey is currently out of danger, plaza manager Nishant Raj said on Friday.
A case of murderous attack was registered with Shivsagar police station against one Golu Singh and Arjun Singh of Auwan village and their unidentified associates. The attack was made to terrorize toll plaza officials into allowing passage to overloaded sand trucks, Raj said.
Sasaram superintendent of police, Ashish Bharti promised stringent action against the mafia and said police teams were raiding to arrest the assailants.
Also Read: Social media posts against govt, officials to drive action by Bihar Police
The sand mafia was highly frustrated after the state government’s recent ban on transportation of sand and stone chips by trucks with 14 or more wheels to prevent overloading. Senior district administration officers and police force were deputed at toll plazas to enforce the ban.
The powerful sand mafia has begun to use rural roads for the lucrative illegal trade due to a strict vigil on highways. Some incidents of threats doled out to officials to allow the passage of overloaded heavy vehicles through toll plazas have also been reported, an official said.
