IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar sand mafia attacks NHAI toll plaza staff for stopping overloaded trucks
The powerful sand mafia has begun to use rural roads for the lucrative illegal trade due to a strict vigil on highways in Bihar(HT image/Representational)
The powerful sand mafia has begun to use rural roads for the lucrative illegal trade due to a strict vigil on highways in Bihar(HT image/Representational)
patna news

Bihar sand mafia attacks NHAI toll plaza staff for stopping overloaded trucks

  • The sand mafia in Bihar was highly frustrated after the state government’s recent ban on transportation of sand and stone chips, by trucks with 14 or more wheels, to prevent overloading.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Sasaram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:26 PM IST

Sand mining mafia armed with knives and iron rods attacked and critically injured an employee of Sasaram toll plaza, managed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), on Thursday late evening.

The NHAI staff member was attacked for not allowing overloaded sand trucks and heavy vehicles through the plaza, officials said.

Rupesh Chaubey was assaulted while returning to his village, Bhadrasheela, after finishing his shift at the plaza. As his bike reached near Auwan gate on the national highway, armed goons intercepted and attacked him before dumping him in the nearby fields believing him to be dead.

He was rescued and admitted to the sadar hospital by toll officials, who were informed about the assault. Chaubey is currently out of danger, plaza manager Nishant Raj said on Friday.

A case of murderous attack was registered with Shivsagar police station against one Golu Singh and Arjun Singh of Auwan village and their unidentified associates. The attack was made to terrorize toll plaza officials into allowing passage to overloaded sand trucks, Raj said.

Sasaram superintendent of police, Ashish Bharti promised stringent action against the mafia and said police teams were raiding to arrest the assailants.

Also Read: Social media posts against govt, officials to drive action by Bihar Police

The sand mafia was highly frustrated after the state government’s recent ban on transportation of sand and stone chips by trucks with 14 or more wheels to prevent overloading. Senior district administration officers and police force were deputed at toll plazas to enforce the ban.

The powerful sand mafia has begun to use rural roads for the lucrative illegal trade due to a strict vigil on highways. Some incidents of threats doled out to officials to allow the passage of overloaded heavy vehicles through toll plazas have also been reported, an official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sand mafia bihar crime
app
Close
e-paper
The powerful sand mafia has begun to use rural roads for the lucrative illegal trade due to a strict vigil on highways in Bihar(HT image/Representational)
The powerful sand mafia has begun to use rural roads for the lucrative illegal trade due to a strict vigil on highways in Bihar(HT image/Representational)
patna news

Bihar sand mafia attacks NHAI toll plaza staff for stopping overloaded trucks

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Sasaram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • The sand mafia in Bihar was highly frustrated after the state government’s recent ban on transportation of sand and stone chips, by trucks with 14 or more wheels, to prevent overloading.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajput's death had sparked a debate about the treatment of outsiders in Bollywood with allegations of nepotism.(File photo)
Rajput's death had sparked a debate about the treatment of outsiders in Bollywood with allegations of nepotism.(File photo)
patna news

Family, friends remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his 35th birthday

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Family, friends remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his 35th birthday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar government's decision for procurement of maize and pulses at MSP could be due to the farmers agitation in Delhi, says an expert.(ANI)
Bihar government's decision for procurement of maize and pulses at MSP could be due to the farmers agitation in Delhi, says an expert.(ANI)
patna news

Bihar seeks Nafed’s help for procurement of pulses, maize at MSP

By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:04 PM IST
  • Last year, farmers of the Seemanchal region were compelled to sell maize at throw away prices against the MSP of 1850 per quintal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the mutiny in 1857, soldiers rebelled against the East India Company rule in the first-ever large-scale attempt to get rid of the British. (HT Archives)
During the mutiny in 1857, soldiers rebelled against the East India Company rule in the first-ever large-scale attempt to get rid of the British. (HT Archives)
patna news

Bihar: Hanged in 1857, Waris Ali of Tirhut finally added to Dictionary of Martyrs

By Reena Sopam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Waris Ali was a jamaadar at Baruraj police station and was arrested in June 1857 on charges of writing seditious letters to support the rebels who had attempted to break into Muzaffarpur’s Central Jail
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar board students demand postponement of exams (HT file)
Bihar board students demand postponement of exams (HT file)
board exams

Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students demand exam postponement citing poor readiness

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:14 AM IST
  • BSEB exams 2021: Bihar students alleged the state education board for playing with their future just for sticking to its exam calendar. Students also cried that unlike other education boards, BSEB has not reduced syllabus which has added to their woes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The NTPC said there was no reason for the protesting villagers to hold the company's staff at ransom. (NTPC Website)
The NTPC said there was no reason for the protesting villagers to hold the company's staff at ransom. (NTPC Website)
patna news

Bihar power plant mulls temporary closure after staff held hostage by villagers

By Ruchir Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Bihar would be deprived of 150 MW power if the NTPC were to shut down its BTPS plant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, over 3000 complaints have been received by the commission and only 1,618 of these could be disposed of.(HT Photo)
Since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, over 3000 complaints have been received by the commission and only 1,618 of these could be disposed of.(HT Photo)
patna news

Without chairperson and members, Bihar women’s commission is failing victims

By Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • The current situation only complicates the existing challenges for the commission that is already grappling with cases pending for the last several months
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with family of murdered IndiGo Patna station's manager. (ANI Photo )
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with family of murdered IndiGo Patna station's manager. (ANI Photo )
patna news

'If cops behave like this…': Tejashwi Yadav visits murdered IndiGo manager's kin

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:33 PM IST
IndiGo’s Patna station manager Rupesh Singh family members have been demanding a probe by the CBI alleging that the Patna Police had failed to make any breakthrough.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DGP SK Singhal made a surprise visit to Patna SSP's office to take stock of probe in Indigo manager's murder case.(Courtesy- Livehindustan)
DGP SK Singhal made a surprise visit to Patna SSP's office to take stock of probe in Indigo manager's murder case.(Courtesy- Livehindustan)
patna news

Bihar top cop reviews Indigo manager murder case in Patna, breakthrough expected

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:19 PM IST
  • The DGP said the police had got some important clues after interrogating several persons and is expecting to work the case out, soon. The DGP also said that contract killers were employed to kill Rupesh Kumar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar panchayat elections are likely to be held between March and May this year.(PTI File Photo/Representative Image)
Bihar panchayat elections are likely to be held between March and May this year.(PTI File Photo/Representative Image)
patna news

Multi post EVMs to be used in Bihar panchayat polls for the first time

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:46 PM IST
  • The use of EVMs in rural polls in Bihar is going to take place for the first time but many other states, namely Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, have used voting machines for panchayat polls held in the last few years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
LIC officials and the agent who issued the insurance are likely to be questioned.(HT Archive)
LIC officials and the agent who issued the insurance are likely to be questioned.(HT Archive)
patna news

Bihar LIC office under lens for selling insurance policy to Afghan national

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Katihar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:10 PM IST
  • LIC policy was soled to the Afghan national based on forged documents. Besides the birth certificate, proof of residence and a photograph are needed to open an insurance policy with the LIC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One arrest has been made in the abduction case, two others are absconding(Representative Photo)
One arrest has been made in the abduction case, two others are absconding(Representative Photo)
patna news

Kidnappers used 20 different phone numbers to dodge police, caught in 24hrs

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhabua
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • A police team led by the district intelligence unit (DIU) in-charge, Santosh Kumar Verma, cracked the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
If all goes well, a month from now, the country could well have more people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine than any other country.(AFP)
If all goes well, a month from now, the country could well have more people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine than any other country.(AFP)
patna news

62% turnout on day 1 of vaccination drive in Bihar, tepid response to Covaxin

By Ruchir Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:46 PM IST
  • As many as 18,122 beneficiaries out of a target of 29,240 across 301 session sites got the first dose of the vaccine in Bihar on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Babu, a sanitary attendant at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, IGIMS, displaying the certificate he received after taking the first shot of vaccine against coronavirus, in Patna on Saturday.(HT photo)
Ram Babu, a sanitary attendant at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, IGIMS, displaying the certificate he received after taking the first shot of vaccine against coronavirus, in Patna on Saturday.(HT photo)
patna news

'Don’t fear, it’s safe,' says sanitary staff who gets first vaccine jab in Bihar

By Ruchir Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • 35-year-old Babu was the first to receive the jab among 4.64 lakh healthcare workers in Bihar on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yadav has been criticising the Janata Dal(United)-led government in the state over the killing of the IndiGo employee.(PTI Photo)
Yadav has been criticising the Janata Dal(United)-led government in the state over the killing of the IndiGo employee.(PTI Photo)
patna news

‘Helpless and tired’: Tejashwi attacks Bihar CM after he loses his cool

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:57 PM IST
  • Kumar on Friday while speaking to reporters lost his cool at those who questioned him regarding the state of law and order in Bihar citing the death of IndiGo Patna station manager Rupesh Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP