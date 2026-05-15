Patna, The Bihar government on Friday undertook an administrative reshuffle by transferring and giving additional charges to several IAS officers posted in various departments. Bihar: Several senior IAS officers transferred in bureaucratic reshuffle

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department, K Senthil Kumar , Additional Chief Secretary of the Sugarcane Industry Department, has been appointed ACS of the Labour Resources and Migrant Workers Welfare Department. He has also been given additional charge of the Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Department.

Several officials were also relieved of their additional responsibilities. B Rajendra , ACS of the General Administration Department , has been relieved of the additional charge of the Education and Sports departments. Vinod Singh Gunjyal , who is Chief Electoral Officer , Bihar, has now been given additional charge of Education Department.

Kosi Division Commissioner Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as Principal Secretary of the Public Health Engineering Department .

Pankaj Kumar Pal has been appointed secretary of the Road Construction Department.

The state government has also made changes at the commissioner level in several divisions. Munger Divisional Commissioner Prem Singh Meena has been given additional charge of Bhagalpur division. Darbhanga Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Kumar Rai has been given additional charge of Kosi Divisional Commissioner.

Purnea District Magistrate Anshul Kumar has been given the additional charge of commissioner of Purnea division. Bhagalpur Division Commissioner Avnish Kumar Singh has been appointed secretary-cum-mines commissioner in the Mines and Geology Department.

New officers have also been appointed to the chief minister's secretariat.

Shrikant Kundlik Khandekar and Gunjan Singh have been appointed joint secretaries in the chief minister's secretariat. Khandekar previously served as Deputy Development Commissioner in Patna, and Gunjan Singh in Bhojpur.

Rural Works Department secretary Divesh Sehra has been relieved of all additional responsibilities in the Mines Department. Tourism Department secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh has also been relieved of the additional charge of the Science and Technology Department.

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