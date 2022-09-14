Bihar shooting: Police say 4 suspects identified
On Tuesday, police said two criminals on a motorcycle opened fire at separate places on the National Highway-28
Police in Bihar’s Begusarai on Wednesday said they have identified four persons, who fired indiscriminately on Tuesday and left one person dead and 10 injured. Seven police personnel on patrolling duty at the time of the firing have also been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.
On Tuesday, police said two criminals on a motorcycle opened fire at separate places on the National Highway 28. The two used a towel to hide their identities.
Police said they scanned footage from over 100 CCTV cameras and found the four suspects riding two motorcycles.
Deputy inspector general Satyaveer Singh said images of the suspects have been circulated and that they were also collecting human intelligence.
Police superintendent Yogendra Kumar said they have put barricades across the districts to arrest the assailants and have formed three teams for the purpose. Singh, who met the victims undergoing treatment, said one of them was critical.
Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a bandh in Begusarai to protest against the incident. BJP workers and family members of the injured blocked the highway and shouted slogans against the administration. Union Minister Giriraj Singh will also visit Begusarai.
The ruling Grand Alliance has called the shooting a conspiracy to malign the image of the Bihar government.
AAP launches month-long anti-garbage campaign to highlight BJP’s failures
Lawmaker Atishi led a protest near the Ghazipur landfill site as Delhi's ruling Aam Admi Party launched its month-long “anti-garbage campaign” to highlight issues related to sanitation on Wednesday and “the reality” of Bharatiya Janata Party-controlled civic body's garbage mismanagement and impending health crisis for people living around landfills. Atishi said the BJP will be defeated in the municipal elections. The municipal authorities have undertaken a biomining project to clear the landfill sites.
Mother-son duo found hanging in Bengaluru
A mother and son were found hanging at their house at Hosaguddadahalli in Karnataka. The duo has been identified as Laxmamma (48) and her son Madan (13). Read: Man dies by suicide over harassment by loan recovery agents HLakshman B Nimbaragi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Bengalurufurther said that the bodies have been shifted to the Victoria hospital. The DCP added that the reason for the "suicide" is yet to be ascertained and they are looking into the matter.
BBMP demolition drive continues for second day in Bengaluru
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) carried out its anti-encroachment drive for the second day on Tuesday, razing illegal structures that were built on the stormwater drains in several areas of the Mahadevapura zone which were allegedly causing flooding. On Tuesday, a few residential buildings in the Munnekollal area near Mahadevapura, which are on the list of encroached wetlands, were demolished. Officials said the drive will continue for the next few days.
Karnataka : JDS leaders stage protest against Hindi Diwas celebrations at B'luru
After writing to the Karnataka government on Hindi Diwas celebrations in the state, the opposition Janata Dal (Secular) protested outside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday. MLAs sang Kannada songs and asked the state government to not use public money for Hindi Diwas events. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also said his government would introduce a law to protect local languages.
Delhi police question actor Jacqueline Fernandez in conman case
The Delhi police are questioning actor Jacqueline Fernandez at the headquarters of the Economic Offences Wing(EOW) at Mandir Marg in connection with the case of fraud involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, said people familiar with the matter. The Delhi police earlier summoned her on August 29 and September 12, but she did not appear before the investigating officer at the EOW headquarters.
