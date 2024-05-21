Bihar: Stalker stabs woman teacher to death on her way to school, burns her body

A 40-year-old school teacher was allegedly stabbed to death by a stalker while she was on her way to school and her body was burnt by the accused to conceal the evidence in Bihar’s Katihar district on Tuesday, police said. Police said a special investigation team has been constituted to investigate the gruesome incident and soon the accused will be nabbed. (Representative Image)

The deceased has been identified by police as Kumari Yashoda and the incident took place near her house at Pakariya Lakshmipur falling under the jurisdiction of Pranpur police limits. She was posted at Pakarhiya Primary School.

“The woman teacher was killed by stabbing and later the accused set the body on fire to conceal the evidence. The matter is related to love affairs. A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the gruesome incident and soon the accused will be nabbed,” said Katihar superintendent of police (SP), Jitendra Kumar.

“The woman was Shiksha Sevak whose job was to ensure that the school children attended the classes regularly and also to teach the children,” said block education officer (BEO), Upendra Prasad.

The incident is quite shocking. A team of officials has visited the school,” he added.

Locals said soon after the woman teacher left for school, a man attacked her with a knife and slit her throat. “When she died, the man set her body on fire. Soon the people gathered, but by then he had escaped,” said a villager.

Later she was taken to the primary health centre (PHC) Pranpur, where the doctor declared her dead. The body has been sent to Katihar district hospital for a postmortem. “We have not yet lodged any first information report (FIR) but investigation is underway, and police have identified the accused who will be arrested soon,” said a local police officer.

People familiar with the matter said the woman teacher had an altercation with village level contractor Halchal Kumar who committed the crime.

Meanwhile, teachers in the state have demanded adequate security to them as they have to leave for schools early in the morning to meet the deadline of 6 am.