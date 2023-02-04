Bihar: Three PFI suspects detained in Phulwari Sharif related case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a joint operation with Bihar police on Saturday detained three Popular Front of India (PFI) suspects from the east Champaran district in Bihar in Phulwari Sharif PFI-related case.

“Three PFI suspects have been picked up by NIA with the active help of Motihari police today morning from the Chakia subdivision area and detained for joint interrogation by Bihar police and central agencies,” additional director of police (ADG) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said.

An official familiar with the matter said that two of the three suspected PFI activists, including one Riyaz Marif alias Babloo and Mohammad Yaqoob, were said to be active members of the banned outfit.

According to officials, NIA teams carried out searches after receiving information about alleged PFI activities taking place in village under Chakia division. Upon raiding, Riyaz was detained from his residence at Kuanwa in Chakia area, whereas, Yaqoob was detained after his video went viral on social media in which he was giving martial arts training allegedly to PFI activists.

Last year, an alleged PFI ‘terror module’ was unearthed by Bihar police in Phulwari Sharif with the arrest of a retired Jharkhand police officer for his alleged links with the group and their plans to indulge in ‘anti-India’ activities.

NIA has been conducting raids at several locations in Bihar since July last year in connection with the Phulwari Sharif case.

The case pertains to the raids carried out by the Bihar police in Phulwari Sharif, where they allegedly recovered objectionable documents, including one titled ‘Vision 2047 India’, which according to the investigative agencies and police, is a document showing their preparations to allegedly launch an ‘armed attack’ on the Indian State.

Following the recovery of the documents, many PFI activists and members were detained during the raids by Bihar police and NIA who also allegedly were plotting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi days ahead of his visit to Bihar in August last 2022.

A first information report (FIR) was also lodged against 26 suspected terrorists, also active members of PFI on July 12, based on the statement of Phulwari Sharif station head officer in which five arrests were made.

