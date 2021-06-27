Bihar: Two youths died in road mishap

Two youths on Sunday morning died after their bike hit a road divider on Bhikhua More on National Highway 30 under the Fatuha police station area. Their bodies were sent for autopsy to the NMCH, police said.

The deceased persons were identified as Sanskar and Sourabh. “The police also recovered the damaged motorcycle from the spot,” said SHO Manoj Kumar Singh.

The accident occurred around 8.30am. The duo was moving towards the highway and Sanskar started rash driving, following which he lost control and badly hit a road divider. Both persons died on the spot and their faces were badly damaged, police said.

On getting information, a police team from Fatuha rushed to the spot and sent bodies for autopsy.

.