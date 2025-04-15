Patna, The Bihar Police have arrested seven people, including a woman, in connection with the abduction and murder of a Pune-based businessman, a senior officer said on Tuesday. Bihar: Woman among 7 arrested for abduction, murder of Pune-based businessman

Laxman Sadhu Shinde's body was found in Bihar's Jehanabad district on Tuesday. He had landed at the Patna airport on April 11.

The kingpin of the gang that executed the kidnapping and murder has also been arrested, the officer said, adding four others have been detained for questioning.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ranjit Patel alias Munna, Vipatara Kumar, Lalbihari, Vikas alias Mohit, Kundan Kumar, Sangita Kumari and Sachin Ranjan.

Police, however, did not identify the detained persons and the kingpin, who has been sent to judicial custody.

Speaking to reporters, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Awkash Kumar said, "Police received a complaint from the family members of the Pune-based businessman stating that they were not able to contact him after he landed at Patna airport."

"Based on findings of the preliminary investigation and scrutiny of the CCTV footage, police registered a case of kidnapping and constituted a special team to nab the accused. Police recovered from Vaishali the vehicle used in kidnapping the businessman and also took the owner of the vehicle into custody," he said.

During custodial interrogation, the vehicle owner, Vipatra Kumar, revealed the identity of the others.

Later, police nabbed 11 accused involved in the case from Nawada, Gaya, Nalanda and Vaishali districts, the SSP said, adding that seven have been arrested and four are being examined by the police.

Investigation revealed that they belonged to a gang of inter-state criminals who extorted money from people and also demanded ransom for the release of the kidnapped persons, he said.

They were also involved in several cases of kidnapping and murder in Jharkhand, Gujarat, Karnataka and other places, the SSP said.

The accused had demanded a ransom and received around ₹90,000 from the family members of the Pune-based businessman.

However, they killed him as the entire amount was not paid to them and dumped his body in Ghosi area of Jehanabad district, the SSP said, adding further investigation was underway.

Another police officer said some of the arrested accused were cybercriminals as well.

