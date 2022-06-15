Bihar: Woman police constable thrown off moving train while resisting thieves
A woman constable of Bihar Police was on Wednesday thrown off a moving train while she was resisting a theft bid in the state’s Katihar district. The incident took place in the early hours of today when the Samastipur-Katihar passenger train was about to reach the Katihar junction.
The woman constable, identified as Arti Kumari, is posted in Nawada and was on the way to her hometown when the incident took place near the outer signal of the junction.
The constable, who sustained serious injuries, was spotted lying near the railway track and was rushed to Katihar district hospital. However, due to the extent of her injuries, the doctor referred her to Katihar medical college and hospital for treatment.
“Around four miscreants tried to snatch my purse and mobile phone and when I resisted their bid, they pushed me off,” the injured constable said in the hospital.
The doctor treating her said her right leg was fractured and she has also sustained injuries to her head.
Katihar rail superintendent of police did not respond to calls despite repeated attempts.
Neither the railway police nor the state police have registered a case. “The incident took place in a running train and hence the onus is on the railway police,” a Bihar Police officer said.
Rabindra Kumar, station house officer of Katihar, said, “We have not yet recorded her statement. On the basis of that, it will be clear under whose jurisdiction the incident falls.”
However, the police have initiated a search operation to nab the miscreants, he added.
