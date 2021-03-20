IND USA
Bihar's fill up schools drive, Praveshotsav to continue till March 25
Bihar’s fill up schools drive, Praveshotsav to continue till March 25
patna news

Bihar’s fill up schools drive, Praveshotsav to continue till March 25

Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) on Friday extended the March 20 deadline for the special admission drive named ‘Praveshotsav’, till March 25, to meet the target of 100% enrolment in government schools
By Megha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:43 PM IST

Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) on Friday extended the March 20 deadline for the special admission drive named ‘Praveshotsav’, till March 25, to meet the target of 100% enrolment in government schools.

“The overall enrollment target has not been achieved so far. We aim to admit all school age children to their nearby schools so that they don’t remain deprived of their Right to Education. We hope to meet the set target in a week,” said BEPC’s director Sanjay Singh.

The state government commenced the admission drive on March 8 and around 10,000 students are being enrolled every day across the state during Praveshotsav, said officials of the state education department.

“Children of 6 years of age are being enrolled in Class 1 while special consideration is being given for enrolment in Classes 6 to 9”, added Singh.

Several schools are creatively spreading awareness about the drive to persuade parents to send their kids to schools. Government Middle School based in Kahalgaon village of Bhagalpur has decorated the classrooms with learning aids to attract kids.

“We have decorated the classrooms with learning aids like abacus, cushion balls and plastic bats to evoke interest in students and build optimism in students for continuing school,” said headmaster Deepak Kumar Singh.

Priti Kumari, a teacher of Sonbarsa-based government school, has created an audio album for appealing to parents. “I wrote lyrics appealing to fathers to send their daughters to school and created an audio album. As gender discrimination is more prevalent in rural areas, I emphasised more on girls’ education,” said Kumari.

That’s not all, several schools have opted for street plays to create mass awareness. “My team performs street play to convince parents. More parents come forward for admission after watching others. A team of teachers is also visiting door to door enquiring if any children are not attending school. Such children are being enrolled with us,” said Anil Kumar Singh, headmaster of Rohtas-based govt middle school.

Another primary school in Banka has decided to plant a sapling to mark each new admission.

“The admitted students will look after their respective plants in the school premises. It will sensitise students towards the environment, besides adding greenery to the school campus,” said Ritu Kumari, a school teacher.

