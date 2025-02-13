Menu Explore
‘BJP and NDA won’t form government in Bihar after state polls’, claims Lalu

ByAnirban Guha Roy
Feb 13, 2025 05:08 PM IST

Earlier, his son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav said the BJP "should not get too excited" about its win in Delhi because "it's difficult to understand Bihar".

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Thursday said he is confident the ruling National Democratic Alliance (BJP) government in Bihar, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will not come to power in the state after the assembly elections scheduled for later this year.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)

“As long as we (RJD) are there in Bihar, the BJP and NDA will not come to power. We are enough to stop them from regaining power in the upcoming assembly polls,” Prasad told media persons in Patna.

The RJD chief, who has become active in state politics in recent months, also claimed the BJP’s big win in the recently concluded Delhi assembly polls would not have any impact on the Bihar elections, implying that the poll dynamics of Bihar and Delhi are different. “Delhi poll results would not have any impact on upcoming Bihar polls,” he said.

Earlier, his son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav said the BJP “should not get too excited” about its win in Delhi because “it’s difficult to understand Bihar”.

The BJP and NDA leaders, which includes chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), criticised Lalu’s bid to downplay the BJP’s big win in Delhi, with Bihar BJP president and revenue minister Dilip Jaiswal stating that the former chief minister should first check “family rule” in the party before making tall claims.

BJP senior leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain too said the NDA will retain power in the next assembly polls.

JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha, senior leader and MLC Neeraj Kumar and spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad too said the RJD chief had no inkling of the people’s mood in the state and is daydreaming of returning to power in Bihar.

“The RJD would face a poorer fate than the AAP in Delhi polls as people have shunned the politics of corruption and lies. The RJD has no future in the state,” Kushwaha said.

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
