BJP MP injured in road accident in Bihar

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
Sep 18, 2023 08:59 PM IST

Satish Chandra Dubey, a Rajya Sabha member, was coming to the state capital Patna from his ancestral village in Vaishali district when his SUV rammed a container from behind on the bridge over Ganga river, injuring him, his brother-in-law, one of his bodyguards and the driver.

A BJP MP from Bihar and three others were injured when their vehicle hit a container on Gandhi Setu early Monday morning, police said.

The mangled remains of BJP MP Satish Chandra Dubey’s vehicle after the accident. (Santosh Kumar/HT)
According to police, the grievously injured driver and bodyguard were undergoing treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital while the MP was being treated at Medanta hospital in Patna where his condition is said to be out of danger.

Police said the SUV was mangled in the accident. On getting information, a police team with the help of passerby pulled out the MP, his driver and the bodyguard.

Patna senior superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Mishra said a case has been registered.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

Monday, September 18, 2023
