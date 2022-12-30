BJP’s Bihar vice-president Rajiv Ranjan quits

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Bihar vice-president Rajiv Ranjan on Friday resigned from the party, saying its local unit was not following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision amid speculation that he could join the ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD(U)

In a letter to BJP state chief Sanjay Jaiswal, Ranjan regretted the BJP in Bihar has completely deviated from Modi’s policies and ideals. “The Prime Minister’s talk of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas [inclusive development] has been limited to lip service,” said Ranjan, who was also the BJP’s media in charge in Bihar.

He said elements against Dalits and backward classes have become dominant in the BJP and that they have been enjoying power for decades. “Apart from a few of their favourite leaders, backward/extremely backward and Dalit community leaders have been limited to only carrying the party’s flag, which is sheer neglect of the Prime Minister’s policies,” said Ranjan.

He added the party’s agenda was confined to the state capital Patna. “There are other issues on which I differ with the party and will continue to raise them...”

Ranjan, who met chief minister Nitish Kumar, has over the past week backed the latter including on his stand against providing compensation to the victims of the hooch tragedy in Saran. The BJP has demanded compensation.

Ranjan on Thursday issued a statement supporting Bihar’s prohibition law calling it necessary for the state’s future.

BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel said Ranjan’s resignation was bound to happen. “He was previously with JD (U) and might not be feeling well here.”

