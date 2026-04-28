...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Blast at railway track in Patiala was attempted detonation, killed operator: Punjab Police

Blast at railway track in Patiala was attempted detonation, killed operator: Punjab Police

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 10:19 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Chandigarh, A blast that took place at a railway track near the Shambhu area in Punjab's Patiala was an attempted detonation, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Blast at railway track in Patiala was attempted detonation, killed operator: Punjab Police

The person who was trying to carry out the detonation on Monday has died, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said.

The blast took place near the Shambhu-Ambala rail track. Police earlier said that an unidentified body, which was blown into pieces, was recovered from the spot.

Initially, it was considered a low-intensity blast. However, investigation has revealed that it was an attempted detonation.

The explosion occurred at around 10 pm at the rail track dedicated for freight trains, police said.

The explosion also caused some damage to the track.

"Late night, we had received information about a low intensity explosion at a railway track near Shambhu-Haryana border. Immediately, I, along with the deputy inspector general of police and other senior officials, rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
patiala blast chandigarh
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Patna / Blast at railway track in Patiala was attempted detonation, killed operator: Punjab Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.