Boat capsizes in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur; 17 rescued, many children still missing

PATNA: Rescue workers are trying to trace the 16-odd people who went missing after a boat capsized in Bagmati river in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday morning, police said.

A police officer said there were 33 people on the boat including school students and women when the accident took place. In all, 17 people have been rescued so far and efforts to help the others are continuing in the area around Madhurpatti ghat near Bhatgama village.

Deputy superintendent of police (East) Shahriyar Akhtar said the boat, which was used by locals to cross the river, was said to be overloaded when the accident took place.

A local resident, Jairam Kumar said the accident took place at around 9.45am when some women and school children were on the boat to cross the river when the accident took place. The children, aged between 8 and 14, were students of a middle school in the vicinity.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, who was in Muzaffarpur to attend a function, told reporters that he instructed the Muzaffarpur district magistrate to launch search operation and provide compensation to the bereaved families.

