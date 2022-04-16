Bochahan bypoll: What BJP did to me, voters did to them: Sahni
The Bochahan assembly bypoll result in Bihar has become a talking point, not just because it was a direct fight between the ruling BJP and the opposition RJD, but also because it was yet another test of the political waters in a state that has continued to witness churning since the close race in the 2020 assembly elections.
Days before the bypoll, an overconfident BJP gulped down its own ally, the VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party), to surpass RJD as the largest party in the state. All three sitting MLAs of VIP joined BJP last month, leaving their party founder Mukesh Sahni fretting and fuming.
Though VIP has finished third, it put up a strong fight, polling nearly 30,000 votes and ensuring that BJP lost to RJD by a huge margin.
“I have done much better than BJP. Last time, the VIP candidate had won by over 12,000 votes. This time, BJP has lost by over 35,000 votes. VIP has got the people’s support once again to resurrect its fortunes and that we will, but it is high time the BJP central leadership does an analysis to realise how the local leaders try to mislead by feeding wrong info to them. This way BJP will have more setbacks in 2024 and 2025,” said Sahni, who lost his ministerial berth in Bihar government last month.
Sahni said VIP getting close go 30,000 votes (18%) on its own was a testimony to the fact the party was no more confined to just 12% votes of Nishad (fishermen) community. “Nishads have a voting capacity of 7-8%, but here VIP getting 18% votes means support of other extremely backward communities (EBCs) also. We will work on strengthening our organisation as there are no elections in future,” Sahni said, while ruling out possibility of joining any political party too soon.
The former animal husbandry minister of Bihar also mocked BJP for having sent ministers, MPs and legislators to Bochahan in what was to be a direct fight with RJD. “What BJP did with me, Bochahan voters did with them. We are a small party, but we have to grow and we are not ready to be subjugated or be at others’ beck and call,” he said.
Muzaffarpur, the district in which Bochahan assembly seat is located, has always been a BJP stronghold and its defeat has certainly left a lot to ponder. “It may have far-reaching consequences. After the recent Legislative Council elections, which saw RJD improve its tally, Bochahan may give an indication of people’s changing perception. How far it will go, only time will tell, as Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are still far away, but a new trend is certainly emerging. There could be more to the result than meets the eye, as it may also put a thaw on BJP’s growing assertiveness in the state for the time being,” said DM Diwakar, former director of AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies.
Vice-president, wife offer prayers at KV, Kaal Bhairav temples
They felt overwhelmed after seeing the beauty and grandeur of the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) corridor. The vice-president and Naidu's wife also paid floral tributes to the statue of Mother India on the KV corridor also known as KV Dham premises. Naidu asked about the KV corridor from the officers present there. He was also presented with a stole. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also accompanied them.
Violence breaks out during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Violence broke out in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday as stones were pelted at a Hanuman Jayanti procession passing through the area, resulting in injuries to police personnel and locals. “A clash broke out in Jahangirpuri . All officers are on the ground and situation is under control,” a senior Delhi Police officer was quoted as saying. According to the police, stone pelting took place in block B and C in Jahangirpuri.
Delhi reports 461 fresh Covid-19 cases; positivity rate climbs to 5.33%
Delhi on Saturday reported 461 new Covid-19 cases, from 366 a day before, and two deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate also increased from 3.95 per cent to 5.33 per cent during the same period, according to data shared by the city health department. The active cases stand at 1262.
BJP’s Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik booked for threatening female friend
A case has been registered against BJP's Airoli MLA, Ganesh Naik, at CBD Belapur police station for threatening his female friend a year ago. A month ago, the woman, a resident of Sea Bridge Tower in Nerul, lodged a complaint against Naik at Nerul police station claiming that Naik had stopped providing for her and their 14-year-old son. The case registered against Naik is a bailable offence, said senior police inspector from CBD Belapur police station, Anil Patil.
Maharashtra sees slight spike in Covid-19; 98 cases reported in 24 hours
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 98 new coronavirus infections but no pandemic-related deaths. The day before the state had reported 69 infections and one death. The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,75,718 on Saturday, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,827. There are 626 active cases in Maharashtra now. Mumbai city reported 43 cases but no deaths. Latur division reported four cases while no case was reported in the Kolhapur division.
