13-year-old boy dies as bullet hits him amid celebratory firing in Bihar

A 13-year-old boy died when a bullet hit him amid celebratory firing during a procession that was taken out in Bihar’s Gaya district to mark the re-election of a village head late on Monday night even as such processions were banned after the panchayat elections. Police said a person in an inebriated condition resorted to the firing in the air.

Police said the boy was standing outside his house when he was hit. They were waiting for a complaint to be filed before lodging a First Information Report. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Senior police superintendent Aditya Kumar said he has issued a show-cause notice against the local police station in charge asking him to explain why the procession was taken out under his jurisdiction.

On October 2, a 22-year-old man died during the victory procession of a village head in the Saharsa district.

Bihar police chief S K Singhal has directed strict action against those indulging in celebratory firing.