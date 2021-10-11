Twelve cops among 32 injured in mob attack, lathicharge at Muz village

At least 12 policemen, including two sub-inspectors, were injured and a police vehicle damaged when an irate mob allegedly attacked them with stones, weapons and sticks following an alleged liquor raid at Muzaffarpur’s Jhitkahiatola village on Sunday midnight, said officials of Sakra police station on Monday. This is the second such incident in the state within 48 hours.

The police team, in defence, opened fire in air and used baton to control the crowd, according to eyewitnesses. Over 20 people were said to be injured in the lathicharge.

All the injured persons--both policemen and locals--were currently undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals.

The police have arrested seven persons, who were part of the mob, while a case has been registered against over a dozen people in this connection, said Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of the police (SSP) Jayant Kant.

According to the police, the incident took place when the Sakra police team raided a village house following a complaint that a liquor party was being held there allegedly to celebrate victory in the panchayat election.

“As the policemen were searching for the house of one Baliram, who won the panchayat election as a ward member, police could not find anything. However, his family members and other village residents gheraoed and made hostage the police team, forcing them to reveal the identity of the person who gave the false input to the police,” said one of the injured sub-inspectors Ashish Kumar. He added that when additional forces reached the spot to rescue them, the villagers pelted stones on the police team and beat them with bamboo sticks and sharp-edged weapons.

As per station house officer of Sakra police station Saroj Kumar, the raid was conducted on the alleged liquor party after a complaint to the excise department.

“A case has been registered against dozens of people from Jhitkahiatola village of Raghunathpur-Donwa panchayat. This is a very serious issue. None of those involved in the planned attack on the police party will be spared. Seven persons have been arrested so far, but there will be large scale arrests of those involved in the incident,” said the Muzaffarpur SSP.

Earlier on Saturday, a sand mafia attacked the police and a mining team, and damaged their vehicles after a raid at at Bhagalpur’s Kamalpur village falling under Sajaur police station area.

As per the state police data, as many as 24 such incidents have been reported from across Bihar in the month of August alone.