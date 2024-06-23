 Bridge collapses in Motihari, third such incident in Bihar this week - Hindustan Times
Bridge collapses in Motihari, third such incident in Bihar this week

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 23, 2024 02:32 PM IST

The ₹1.5-crore bridge was being constructed by the state government's Rural Works Department (RWD).

An under-construction bridge collapsed in Motihari on Sunday, officials said, with this being the third such incident in Bihar in less than a week.

The 16-metre-long bridge was being built over a canal by Bihar's Rural Works Department (RWD).
No casualty was reported in the incident that occurred in Motihari's Ghorasahan block, according to officials.

“The exact cause is not yet known. It is a serious matter and a departmental inquiry has been ordered. We will take strict action against those found guilty,” Dipak Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Bihar's Rural Works Department (RWD), told PTI.

“The district administration has already dispatched its senior officials. They have reached the spot,” Singh added.

District Magistrate (DM) Saurabh Jorwal also said that the exact cause of the incident was being ascertained.

“We have reports that a section of locals initially objected to the construction of some pillars of the bridge. Police are also looking into this matter,” the DM stated.

The 1.5-crore and 16-metre-long structure would have connected Amwa village in the Ghorasahan block to other areas of the block. It was being constructed over a canal by the state government's RWD.

On Saturday, a newly constructed bridge, also built over a canal, came crashing down in the Siwan district. It connected the villages of Daraunda and Maharajganj blocks.

On Tuesday, another newly bult bridge, about 180 metres, collapsed in the Araria distrct.

Also Read: Bihar bridge ready to be inaugurated collapses in Araria; probe ordered

In recent months, Bihar has seen several mishaps involving bridges – large and small – built over rivers and other water bodies. Though such incidents have not resulted in casualties, these have led to questions being raised on the quality of public works.

News / Cities / Patna / Bridge collapses in Motihari, third such incident in Bihar this week
