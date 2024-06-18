 Bihar bridge ready to be inaugurated collapses in Araria; probe ordered - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar bridge ready to be inaugurated collapses in Araria; probe ordered

ByAditya Nath Jha
Jun 18, 2024 08:05 PM IST

This is the 7th bridge collapse since 2023 and the second this year after an under-construction bridge over the Kosi river collapsed in Supaul district in March

ARARIA: A 183-metre-long bridge expected to be opened to traffic soon collapsed in eastern Bihar’s Araria district on Tuesday, the seventh incident of a bridge collapse in the state since 2023 and the second this year.

Rural works department executive engineer Ashutosh Kumar said frequent changes in the course of the river contributed to the incident (HT Photo)
Rural works department executive engineer Ashutosh Kumar said frequent changes in the course of the river contributed to the incident (HT Photo)

Araria district magistrate Inayat Khan said there were no casualties. “It was not operational as the approach road was not complete… Hence no casualty has been reported,” she told HT over the phone. Khan added that a technical team has been rushed to the site to establish the reason for the collapse.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The 182.85-metre bridge was being built by the rural works department over the Bakra river near Parharia Ghat under the district’s Sikti block on the Araria-Kishanganj road. It was projected to cost 7.79 crore. The bridge would have reduced the distance between Araria and Kishanganj districts and made travel easier for people in the district’s Sikti and Kursakanta blocks.

Araria MP Pradeep Kumar Singh and MLA Vijay Mandal, both from the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressed shock over the incident. “This is total negligence on the part of the engineers and contractors,” said Singh. Mandal said the material used in the bridge’s construction was sub-standard and would have led to loss of lives if the bridge had been operational.

It was also alleged that local stakeholders had red-flagged the quality of construction but the concerns were dismissed.

Rural works department executive engineer Ashutosh Kumar said action will be taken against the contractor after an investigation.

Kumar said the frequent changes in the course of the river contributed to the incident. “Some days ago the locals had tried to change the course of the river between the two pillars of the bridge which may have caused the collapse.”

This is the seventh incident of bridge collapse since 2023 and the second this year. In March this year, an under-construction bridge over the Kosi river collapsed in Supaul district killing one worker and leaving 10 others injured.

In May last year, an under-construction bridge (20.1-metre-long) over Dumuhni River collapsed soon after concretization work on it in Purnea’s Baisi block. The following month, a span of a 100-metre under-construction bridge over Mechi River on NH-327 E between Galgalia in Kishanganj and Araria also collapsed.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Patna / Bihar bridge ready to be inaugurated collapses in Araria; probe ordered
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On