BSF inspector arrested for smuggling liquor into Bihar: Police

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer on leave was arrested by Bihar’s Kishanganj police on March 11 after he was caught smuggling liquor into the dry state, police said.

Police recovered 324 bottles of premium brand whisky, which he allegedly procured from West Bengal to supply in Bihar (Representative Photo)

Police said that the BSF inspector, identified as Alok Kumar Ravikar, a resident of Katihar district, has been on leave for a year on ‘no work-no pay’, and he made use of his extended stay for earning through liquor smuggling.

Kishanganj superintendent of police (SP) Dr Inamul Haque Meghnoo told HT that acting on a tip-off, the BSF inspector, said to be a deserter, was arrested from Halimchowk under the Sadar police station area while he was returning from West Bengal.

Police recovered 324 bottles of premium brand whisky, which he allegedly procured from West Bengal to supply in Bihar. Police also recovered a licensed firearm, eight live cartridges, 10 ATM cards, a cell phone, a luxury car and several nameplates from his possession, the SP said.

“His vehicle was chased by the liquor task force (LTF) team after his car passed through Rampur excise check-post and did not slow down when asked to stop,” said a police officer.

Officials said that Ravikar did not disclose his identity at first but later tried to influence the police with his identity card. “He was in plain clothes and claimed the liquor was from his BSF quota. He was driving with CAPF (central armed police force) tag on his car,” said an official.

Police said that they registered a first information report (FIR) against Ravikar based on the statement of Sanjay Kumar Yadav, LTF in charge, under various sections of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act and the Arms Act.

Police said that during interrogation, he confessed that he was indulged in lucrative alcohol smuggling to deal with his financial problems. He admitted that he purchased the bottles from Rampur in West Bengal, they said.

SP Meghnoo said that he used to smuggle liquor from Rampur in North Dinajpur to Bihar through the Kishanganj corridor. At the time of smuggling, he used different boards like CAPF, administration, police, BSF etc., on the vehicles to escape the attention.

The SP said that the arrested accused had also procured multiple firearms from Jammu and Kashmir.

“I have written to the Jammu administration to cancel his firearm licence. A telephonic report was sent about the arrest of Alok to his BSF unit,” said the SP, adding that a team has been sent to West Bengal to collect evidence against him.

“Police have also sought details of his bank accounts,” the SP said.

