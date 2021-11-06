Children to share pandemic and flood experiences at Bal Darbaar in Bihar

The Bihar government is organising a session to let children and adolescents from government-run care institutions speak about their problems and experiences faced during the Covid-19 pandemic and floods in the state. The platform is called ‘Bal Darbaar, Seedha Samvaad- Bihar Ke Bhavishya Ke Saath’, meaning a straight dialogue with children.

It is the first of it’s kind initiative in the state, enabling children at government care institutions in all the 38 districts to voice their concerns and views directly to policy makers at the district and state level. The seven day event will start on November 14 in the districts and conclude in state capital on November 20.

Children and adolescents comprise more than 50% of Bihar’s total population, and the learning from events such as Bal Darbaar in form of recommendations and charter of children’s demands will be presented to chief minister Nitish Kumar. Besides , the report will also be provided to various departments including education, art and culture, health and information and public relations.

“It’s been intended to create and promote awareness among various government departments about the rights and protection of children, especially those from the marginalised communities. The focus is to stop violence against children. It will also be an opportunity for the policy makers to understand the issues and experiences and views of adolescents,” Rajkumar, director, social welfare department, said.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, vulnerability of children and adolescents has increased many times, he added. “Young women and girls are at greater risks of violence, physical abuse and exploitation because of pandemic while the psychological pressures and distress are also there. To address these issues the Bal Darbaar has been planned, “ he said.

Nipurnh Gupta, the communication coordinator, UNICEF, Bihar, said the state has witnessed a huge inflow of people due to reverse migration during the pandemic. “Not just that, disasters like flood too have increased the vulnerability of children and adolescents. Reports of child marriages, trafficking, child labourers in poor section of the society have been quite frequent,” she said.

Children and adolescents are the biggest victims of disasters like pandemic or floods and have to go through deprivations at various levels due to reverse migration, making them vulnerable to abuse, Gupta added. Given these situations, there was the need for a platform where children and adolescents can share their issues, she said.